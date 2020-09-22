OUR POSITION: The groups who merged their efforts to feed the area’s needy last week deserve praise and thanks.
There is so much discussion and talk about the coronavirus, that we too often forget the pandemic’s impact that goes beyond sick beds, vaccines and masks.
Even as businesses begin to open back up and people carefully return to their favorite restaurants to eat, the economic consequences are telling. Workers at long-shuttered businesses, and employees who have lost a job when their workplace didn’t make it through the months of inactivity, are hurting.
Thankfully, there are several nonprofits and charitable groups in our area that recognize the problem.
Last week they worked together to feed the hungry.
St. Vincent de Paul, local Lions clubs, GA Foods, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Cheney Brothers combined their efforts to hand out more than 1,700 boxes of food to people who are struggling to make ends meet.
They first sent the commodities to local food banks which are challenged to meet the demand they are seeing. And then they spent more than two hours in the parking lot of Port Charlotte’s Franz Ross Park putting boxes of food in the cars of people who are doing without.
It actually took weeks for the food giveaway to come together. Organizers had to confirm they had the food, then they had to plan how to keep it fresh until it could be given out and finally they had to have the volunteers and the coordinated effort to make sure it was distributed in an efficient, safe manner.
And, there was a time when it looked as if the food giveaway might have to be canceled.
Originally a Lions club project, there was an issue with a USDA contract that looked to wreck all the plans. But, Joe Sabatino, chairperson for COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters) project, and his team weren’t about to give up.
He called on GA Foods, a USDA contractor, and with the help of Cheney Brothers, St. Vincent de Paul and Harry Chapin Food Bank, things began to come together.
By the time the food was collected and handed out Thursday, there were nine area Lions clubs involved.
COAD, which was born out of the economic blight caused by the coronavirus, was able to help coordinate the event through its faith-based charities, nonprofits, volunteer groups and government connections.
“It’s so wonderful to see firsthand the entire giving community of Charlotte County (coming) together to serve those most in need,” Sabatino told Sun staffer Sue Erwin.
In Erwin’s story on the food distribution, St. Vincent de Paul volunteer Florence Bordes said what we all should be thinking when she commented “so many people are in need of help right now.”
She’s so right. There are families and individuals, seniors and young people, homeless and hapless and so often we get caught up in coronavirus numbers and the national scene that we don’t see them — even though they are often right in front of us.
Kudos to the good people who gave their time, work and financial considerations last week to help those in need.
