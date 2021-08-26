OUR POSITION: It’s National Dog Day, a good reason to adopt or foster a canine friend.
Man’s (or woman’s) best friend.
Is there any doubt? We’re sure cat lovers will debate it. Maybe horse lovers too. Maybe those who raise pigs … well, no, pigs are not man’s (or woman’s) best friend. We’ll draw the line there and brace for any criticism.
But we would bet there are few readers who have not taken comfort in a dog’s companionship. Cuddle up in bed. Throw a ball and watch the dog go get it. Maybe jump in the pool, or the creek or lake, and take a swim with your dog.
And how many times has your dog alerted you to danger — real or perceived? Most dogs we’ve know will surely let you know if something is going on outside your home that you need to know about.
Best Friends Animal Society reminded us this week that today is National Dog Day. We realize every day is some special day, but we thought we’d take this opportunity to not only praise our canine friends but tell you how you can help local animal shelters or rescue shelters who work every day to make sure a dog has a home.
The Animal Welfare League off Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor, is one of the larger animal shelters.
Co-Director Sherri Dennis told us they were able to find homes for 266 dogs in July and that is an incredible number for a summer month.
“It was really good, but we are still busting at the seams with dogs,” Dennis said. “We need fosters and adopters. And, we have a real good selection — at least of adult dogs. We don’t have a lot of puppies right now but the dogs we have are adorable.”
And, time is running out for an August special of one-half price adoptions. Fees, which normally run about $130, will be cut in half for any dog adopted this month. The Animal Welfare League is open to visitors by appointment only. You can call 941-625-6720 for an appointment.
The EARS animal sanctuary at 500 N. Indiana Ave. in Englewood has also had a lot of luck sending dogs to new homes this summer.
Todd Zimmerman, director of EARS, said there is no facility where it can keep dogs, therefore there are only four dogs in the system right now and two of those are promised to homes.
“We do have a need for people to foster dogs in their home,” he said. “For every dog we take in, we need a foster home since we have to place to keep them. We give the foster dogs medical care, food, bedding and everything you need to take care of them. Sometimes the dogs are adopted quickly and sometimes not. Larger dogs take longer to find a home for and we like the dogs to stay in the same foster home until we can adopt them out.”
All you have to do to become a foster home for dogs is stop by EARS and fill out an application. For more information call 941-681-3877.
The Suncoast Humane Society also has a facility in Englewood that is sponsoring an open-house-type-event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 6781 San Casa Drive. There will be food trucks and it will be Covid-19 safe according to CEO Maureen O’Nell, who says adoptions have been slow, especially for big dogs.
“We have two foster programs for people who can’t take another dog into their home right now,” O’Nell said. “One is the typical (scenario) where you take a dog home, but we also have a program where you can come by one or twice week and take a dog out for a car ride or to the beach. They really enjoy getting out.”
Suncoast is open for visitation by appointment, 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Costs to adopt are $95 or $75 for seniors. Call 941-474-7884 for more information.
Now, go give your dog a hug.
