As we gather around the table with our families this Thanksgiving day . . .
Wait! Maybe that’s not really the case with many Southwest Floridians.
We like to think the majority of us will congregate today with family and friends. There will be a big meal — whether it’s turkey, ham or some non-meat entity. Maybe the TV will be tuned to football. There will be laughs, hugs, full bellies and stories told. And, maybe even a shopping trip later, or plans for an early shopping expedition on Black Friday.
But, for far too many, none of that may happen.
What about the homeless? What about the widows or widowers, or those who are new to the area and far away from family? What about the single parents?
This, and Christmas, could shape up as the loneliest days ever for them.
But, it doesn’t have to be a lonely day. Or a day without a hearty meal. That’s because there are hundreds of volunteers with churches and community groups who are giving their time today to make sure everyone has a place to go, plenty of food and a shoulder to lean on.
It’s all done in the spirit of the holidays, and from our experience reporting on these events over the years, there is not a single volunteer who regrets interrupting their day to show compassion for others. No, they are thrilled to be able to offer not only good food but fellowship to those who may not have anyone to share Thanksgiving with.
There are many, many churches and groups cooking up free meals today. Some include:
• New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave. in Englewood will put out the food from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will even be music and door prizes.
• From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the good people at Murdock Baptist Church will have a family fall festival with food, the Kona Ice truck and inflatable games.
• Trinity United Methodist, 23084 Seneca Ave. in Port Charlotte, will offer food, music and games from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Gulf Cove United Methodist, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (at the entrance to Gulf Cove) will have a free dinner. Take out meals are available upon request at the door.
• First Alliance Church of Port Charlotte, 20444 Midway Blvd. will feed the masses from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian,18305 Wintergarden Ave. in Port Charlotte, is serving free meals from 2:30 p.m. until it’s all gone.
• The Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte is offering dinner at 5 p.m.
• First United Methodist in Punta Gorda will serve its meal from noon to 3 p.m. at 507 W. Marion Ave.
• Cleveland United Methodist, 28038 Cleveland Ave. Punta Gorda, is serving a free community dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The church offers this meal every Thursday.
• New Hope Arcadia, 1401 SW MLK Jr. St. in Arcadia, is offering a meal and games from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Coastal Community Church at Imagine Elementary in North Port, 1000 Innovation Blvd. has a free meal planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
It sounds like anyone could eat all day.
It’s a wonderful gesture from these community-minded churches and groups. Kudos to those who are getting the holiday season off to a great start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.