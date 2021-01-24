OUR POSITION: The One Charlotte team has reached a milestone many thought unattainable by basically eliminating chronic homelessness in Charlotte County.
You’ll never not see a homeless person in Charlotte County.
There are reasons for that. Losing one’s home unexpectedly for example. And, there are people who prefer that lifestyle.
But if you want a home or shelter in Charlotte County — especially if you have a family — a volunteer team called One Charlotte can help, will help, has helped. In fact, the group has found homes for more than 150 chronically homeless people between April 2017 and December 2020.
Its work has drawn recognition by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness as ending homelessness in our community. The definition of homeless used by the USICH is a person or family who lives in a place not meant for human habitation for at least one year or who has been homeless on a least four separate occasions in the last five years and the head of household must have some substance disorder, mental illness, developmental disability, post-traumatic stress disorder or chronic physical illness or disability.
USICH designated Charlotte County as a place where there is no homelessness except in rare, brief and one-time experiences.
What an accomplishment.
It has been a struggle any member of One Charlotte will tell you. But, with a wide range of expertise through members representing different professional fields, it has made tremendous strides.
Members come from Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Gulf Coast Partnership, Jesus Loves You Street Outreach, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Punta Gorda Police, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, United Way of Charlotte County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Charlotte Community Foundation.
The key has been to address reasons for homelessness — not just find a shelter to put people in and then find them back on the street in a week or two.
They identified key reasons for homelessness as mental health problems, medical issues, lack of pharmacy services, a need for housing and a lack of financial sources.
Clients are screened for mental health and physical health issues. Their background is researched to determine what type of employment is best suited for them. They might go through financial counseling. It’s all part of the path to putting people in homes.
Putting a roof over heads was a challenge. It took a lot of networking with landlords and locating rooms for single, homeless people who could not afford a home or apartment.
The fact One Charlotte has met its goal during a pandemic makes its accomplishment all the more outstanding.
Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership, which played a key role in the effort, said the work that was done will pay dividends in the future.
“I don’t think we’ll have a hard time maintaining (the homeless goal),” she said. “Getting here was the hard part.”
Hogan said the emphasis next will be on the 18-24 age group including single moms, foster children, victims of domestic violence or trafficking — most of them with no support system.
“We are excited that will be able to serve new populations now.”
And, as far as the work already completed, Hogan said of the One Charlotte coalition that “I couldn’t be prouder of our community. It was special and a lot of people went the extra mile.”
