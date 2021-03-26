OUR POSITION: Good people do good things and events recently in Punta Gorda and Englewood, when people stepped up to make Christmas a little more special and to lend a helping hand, are good examples.
Punta Gorda already had one of the largest Christmas Trees in Southwest Florida — maybe even the whole state. But after last year’s annual downtown Christmas tree lighting was canceled because of the pandemic, some people decided the 2021 Christmas celebration would make up for it.
The Tree Lighting Committee — a simple name for a group that has such a big responsibility — worked for months to raise funds and find an even better, brighter tree than the 32-foot monster they have celebrated around for several years now. That tree was donated through contributions solicited by the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto. It was 32 feet tall with 18,500 lights.
The volunteers who make up the Tree Lighting Committee found something just a little larger, but a whole lot brighter. The new tree is a foot wider and has a total of 26,280 red, green, blue and white lights instead of the all-white bulbs.
The new tree cost a whopping $48,000 — after a discount of more than $20,000. On top of paying off the tree, the committee is also looking to raise money for internet service to operate the tree, and funds for speakers and other equipment used during the special celebration that draws hundreds to the city that night and thousands during the holiday season. Some of those extra costs may be paid for by the city after they receive a formal proposal but the entire cost of the tree will have to come from donations.
We’re sure that won’t be a problem.
And while people in Punta Gorda were looking for a Christmas tree, members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary were pitching in to do some restoration on the Jubilee Center Clothing Closet at St. Davids Episcopal Church in Englewood.
The Sunrise Rotary is known for its community activism and this job, while not comparable to the scope of some other projects taken on by the club, was something much needed. R.J. LaBadie Construction, and Ray LaBadie, did the heavy lifting — or should we say tearing down. The volunteer team had to demolish an old ramp outside the center that had become unsafe.
It’s going to take the Rotary volunteers about three more weeks to complete the job. The clothes closet will be closed for a time although anyone in need can get help by reaching out to the center at 941-681-3550. The food pantry will stay open during the work, from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ruth Hill, administrator for the Jubilee Center, said this isn’t the first time the Sunrise Rotary has answered the call.
Besides LaBadie Construction, the Rotary club received donations from Joe McCarthy, Eric Fogo, Dr. Todd Chase, Jim Scott of J. Scott Drafting and Tim Krebs of TA Krebs Architect.
This kind of stuff goes on almost daily in our communities. We can’t always use this space to praise everyone who does charity work, but we believe putting the spotlight on these two projects serves as a good example of all the good deeds we have come to expect from area clubs, nonprofits and the citizens who make this area their home.
