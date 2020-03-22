The gloom from the impact of the COVID-19 virus has swept across Southwest Florida, seemingly leaving little to be happy about. We’re dealing with concerns over our health, a lack of entertainment options, poor supplies on grocery shelves and pleas to not congregate with friends.
But, there are reasons to feel good about the world and glimmers of hope for those who see nothing but bad in the world right now.
Here are five reasons to feel better about life in general:
1) Just weeks ago, Wuhan China was the epicenter of coronavirus and overwhelmed with thousands of new cases reported each day. Guess what. Just Thursday, the city where the virus allegedly originated reported no new cases. That’s right. The virus has spread to other locations but the hot spot for the outbreak has all but wiped it out.
2) Epidemiologists is the term for professionals who investigate the causes of diseases. Right now they are in high demand as health organizations in a dozen or more countries try to map out where the disease is coming from, how it is spread and how to stop it. Florida has been able to find at least 100 epidemiologists to work in the Sunshine state to track coronavirus. We have mined our own universities for professors and students who have the expertise to take on this herculean task. They are being hired part-time to interview people infected with COVID-19 about their history and symptoms, trace their contacts, and enter that information into databases. This will surely be a big help in stopping the spread of the disease.
3) In tough times like this it is always encouraging to see people come together to help their fellow man. Major League Baseball teams, and other pro sports teams, have taken the lead to show compassion and help the little guy who was impacted by sudden cancellation of sports events. The Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins were just three of the 30 Major League Baseball teams to boost the fortunes of those people who rely on working at baseball facilities for an income. Each team is pledging $1 million to hand out to those, mostly hourly, employees.
“Our game day staff are the familiar faces that our fans know and love,” Brian Auld, Rays president, said in a statement. “They are part of the fabric of the ballpark experience at Tropicana Field, and they are an essential part of our operations. We are proud that all 30 Major League Baseball clubs have made this commitment to their game-day employees.”
4) How about those gas prices? As of Friday many, if not most, gas pumps on Charlotte and Sarasota counties were selling regular for $1.99 or lower. Of course the price cut was slow in coming given how the bottom fell out of the oil industry a week or two ago. But we’ll be thankful for it now and watch as prices will likely sink even lower. That should be of some comfort to local businesses who may be experiencing a slowdown.
5) Sarasota County’s portion of Winchester Boulevard North is finally getting paved. After a couple of years of bracing for the bumps and ruts along that road, we will soon have a smooth route between River Road and State Road 776 in Englewood.
There are other good news stories in community, highlighted by how so many people are reaching out to help others and how the restaurant industry is adjusting to keep employees working and to feed hungry customers despite restrictions. If you have a feel-good story about how people are coping with this pandemic we’d like to hear it. Send your good news to letters@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.