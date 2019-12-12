People are still raving about the Englewood Beach WaterFest.
No surprise for what is rapidly becoming a signature event for Englewood Beach and Southwest Florida.
In a letter to the editor, Wes Wyatt, of Detroit, Michigan, wrote that he and his DFYoung offshore powerboat racing team wished everyone here a happy holiday. And, he saluted the police, fire department, EMS teams and all the workers and organizers of the WaterFest event.
He said Englewood is “the place to race. See you next year!”
Those words of praise from a participant mean a lot. These boat teams travel all over the U.S. to compete and their love affair with Englewood is growing.
This year there were a record 75 watercraft participating in the Offshore Powerboat Association’s World Championships here.
The race drew thousands to the beach for two days of racing. Hotels in the area were booked. Hundreds showed up for an event on Dearborn Street in Englewood the night before racing.
It was a big deal.
“There are people for as long as the eye can see,” Ray LaBadie, past president of the WaterFest was quoted as saying in a Sun story. “There are thousands of race fans lined from Englewood Beach all the way down to Manasota Key. There’s more people here than last year.”
The turnout was indeed the largest yet. The race struggled in the beginning to create interest, raise money and with details like how to get people efficiently to the races and back to parking lots since there was no parking allowed at the beach. But all that was growing pains. The volunteers and organizers learned valuable lessons and they are getting better every year at putting on a premier event.
Once again, kudos to the WaterFest folks. We can’t wait for next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.