OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda Airport Authority’s newest member, Vanessa Oliver, has made waves and that’s not really a bad thing.
Vanessa Oliver probably sometimes feels like a voice in the wilderness. The Punta Gorda Airport Authority’s newest member — she was elected in 2020 — has been on short end of more than one vote while being criticized and lobbing some critical jabs of her own at the board and its policies.
She was a key proponent months ago of investigating possibilities of privatizing the airport — a proposition that met with great controversy, especially when the Punta Gorda City Council became involved.
If you remember all that, consultant Andrew Vasey approached the board about private companies who might be willing to pay a whole lot of money to take over and run the airport. Details were to be worked out later, but essentially the authority would become consultants and the new company would make the decisions on the daily operation and growth of Charlotte County’s only, and very profitable, airport.
Oliver and former authority member Pam Seay were pushing to at least sit down with a bidder and consider the possibilities. The key was hundreds of millions of dollars in money the airport would receive and have the ability to spend any way it saw fit. Some people put the idea on the table that a couple hundred million or so could go to Allegiant to help get the Sunseeker resort project restarted.
When the board voted against the idea, Vasey approached the Punta Gorda City Council. The idea there was the council might be able to replace the authority. It was equivalent to a coup. The idea flopped badly as Charlotte County commissioners — and of course authority members — were up in arms over the suggestion.
Oliver’s latest disagreement with fellow board members is the board’s failure to allow bids for a three-year contract to audit the authority. She said the decision was unprofessional and chided fellow board members after they voted 4-1 to award the contract to Jeffrey Tuscan of Tuscan & Company in Fort Myers. It seems Tuscan has been the board auditor for years with no competition.
In a prepared statement alluded to in a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, Oliver said “... the board abdicated its duty in the interest of convenience. This lucrative contract is being awarded today without process. No other firms were permitted to compete or demonstrate their qualifications ...”
Board members responded that they had faith in their ol’ buddies who had done such a good job for them before. They said they felt comfortable with Tuscan.
Good for them. Tuscan may actually be the best fit. But that’s not the way it should work.
We have been very critical of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for failing time after time to seek bids for its health provider at the Charlotte County Jail. Despite past accusations of poor service, the CCSO awards the contract to Corizon without going to bid — a procedure that Charlotte County government follows in just about 100% of contracts it awards.
We can’t criticize the CCSO and ignore the same failures to go on with the Airport Authority.
Oliver is right. Bidding for contracts should be a transparent procedure. Handing out contracts to companies that do not have to bid is not the best way to serve the public. We hope the authority addresses the policy and makes necessary changes.
