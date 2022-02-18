OUR POSITION: Punishment for school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeStantis anti-mandate wishes is back on after the governor changed his mind on a House bill moving toward approval.
For once we thought Gov. Ron DeSantis was showing some compassion. His widely publicized rejection of a House bill that would strip 12 Florida school districts of $200 million in fund for defying the governor’s wishes to not mandate masks was refreshing.
Then, all of a sudden Tuesday, the governor did a flip-flop.
He, in so many words, said “Okay, I’ll go along with the House bill.”
The bill is part of a proposed $105 billions state budget the House approved Wednesday.
It is called “Putting Parents First Adjustment,” and the purpose is to punish school districts who issued a mask mandate contrary to the governor’s wishes. The counties that might feel the financial pain include Sarasota County. Others are: Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Volusia.
House PreK-12 Appropriations Committee Chairman Randy Fine, R-Brevard County is one of the proponents of the bill. He claims it rewards the 55 counties who went along with an executive order put into state law during a special legislative session in November. Fine described the cut in funds as nothing the districts can’t handle because all school districts in Florida received an increase in funding this year due to the state’s significant windfall in revenue.
DeSantis has said publicly he was against the reduction in funding. He said he would prefer the House bill allow parents to sue school district that mandated masks if they believe their children were harmed in any way.
Tuesday, the governor all but reversed that idea.
He praised Fine and House Speaker Chris Sprowls for “heeding my call to protect students and teachers from accountability measures affecting union-controlled politicians and bureaucrats who defied Florida law by force masking kids.”
Fine said the change in tone by the governor came about after some discussions that centered on the 12 districts should face some reductions and challenges to growth for their audacity to challenge the Legislature and governor. He said the money that would be eliminated would not impact student instruction but administration salaries and school board compensation would be targeted.
Democrats, of course, painted the bill for what it is, a slap at school districts for making a decision based on COVID cases in their area and what school board members and administrators felt would keep their students safe. It was yet another thinly veiled attack on home rule.
The bill looks like a sure bet to pass the House. We can only hope the Senate has a higher set of priorities and eliminates the bill from the final budget plan.
We fear what impact such nonsense would have on Sarasota County’s ability to continue a run as one of the top districts in the state or threaten its ability to retain or recruit the best teachers possible.
The House and Senate will begin final negotiations on the state budget in the coming weeks as they begin to wind down the 2022 legislative session. It’s during those budget negotiations that this bill will find its way into law or fall by the wayside.
We’re hoping for cooler heads to prevail.
