OUR POSITION: Ask a Canadian snowbird about drug prices north of the border.
What key policy do conservative Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and independent/progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders agree on?
That U.S. citizen should have access to lower-cost prescription drugs from neighbor-to-the-north Canada.
DeSantis told a crowd in The Villages Wednesday he would work to overcome federal roadblocks to citizens eager to import prescription medication from Canada. According to news reports, the announcement was met with enthusiastic cheers in the Republican stronghold.
Also critical, DeSantis said he’d spoken with President Trump about the matter. Trump also was enthusiastic about the possibility of lowering health care costs for both government and consumers through what should be a relatively simple action.
Include us in the cheering section.
This is a sensible move, something that Canadian snowbirds fully recognize. It’s a market bargain-hunting U.S. residents have tapped into for years now, although it is, technically, not permitted.
Consider some numbers.
The average price for patented prescription drugs is three times higher in the United States than Canada. According to The Commonwealth Fund, Americans spent $1,011 per capita for pharmaceuticals in 2015, compared to $669 per capita for Canadians.
As for individual medications, the monthly cost of the cholesterol drug Crestor is $86 in the U.S., after an average discount of $129; the same Crestor costs $32 in Canada.
Lantus (a form of insulin used by diabetics) costs $186 here (with a $186 discount); $67 north of the border. Advair (for asthma) costs $155 monthly in the U.S. (with a $155 discount), and $74 in Canada. Sovaldi (used to treat hepatitis C) is a whopping $17,000 monthly (with an average discount of $12,300) in the U.S., and $14,943 in Canada.
We could continue through the most-used medications in the United States, but you get the idea.
Canadian drugs are cheaper. Drugs in all other developed nations are cheaper because the United States does not regulate or negotiate prices of new prescription medications that enter the market, according to the Vox new site. The Canadian government won’t approve a drug unless it deems the cost to be reasonable.
That means the price of Humira, say, or Crestor, or Advair is lower. Same drug. Smaller cost.
Back to Sanders: His state, Vermont, was the first state in the U.S. to pass a law allowing the importation of Canadian prescription drugs last year. Problem is, the federal government hasn’t signed off, as it must.
DeSantis wants the Legislature to do something similar. But the Republican governor has a key ally: the Republican president.
The governor also promised there would be “appropriate regulatory steps in place” to protect Florida citizens. The pharmaceutical industry so far has used its money and influence to fight off all such measures, under the guise of consumer protection.
Bunk.
This is a smart, targeted initiative: a cheaper alternative for those in need. It deserves cheers.
