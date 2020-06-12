OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the powers that be in Tallahassee dragged their feet on allocating federal recovery funds to small counties like Charlotte and DeSoto.
Charlotte County government is hearing “check’s in the mail” from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
But the check isn’t here yet. The governor and those in charge of distributing $8.3 billion federal recovery assistance money from Congress have taken care of larger counties — those with populations more than 500,000. But the smaller counties, like Charlotte, have yet to see a penny.
Thursday, the governor announced he will release the funds. Early reports are 25% of the money being allocated to each county will be sent soon. The other 75% will come after each county accounts for the money it spent in the recovery process — helping the unemployed get food, pay utility bills and meet other needs.
And that need is far from over.
“There is still a lot of need out there,” said Brian Gleason, Charlotte County communications manager. “The calls to our 2-1-1 call center have remained steady with people needing assistance with food, utilities and so on.”
Gleason said the Human Services Department has been working with county nonprofits and others, like COAD, to get assistance to those who need it most. That has been happening since the state shut down and employers began layoff almost three months ago.
State Rep. Michael Grant, R-Charlotte County, the majority whip in the Florida House was in the governor’s ear to try to get the funds released. County commissioners also joined the loud chorus from the Florida Association of Counties which made its case in Tallahassee for the smaller counties, as did the League of Cities.
“We sent several letters,” said Stephen R. Deutsch, Charlotte County commissioner.
“There was some indication (Tuesday) that we might get the money in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “The state wants us to justify how we’ll spend it when we get it.”
Deutsch indicated the money — which could be as much as $11 million — would go to alleviate the needs that remain in a county hard hit when restaurants and hotels had to lay off hundreds. He said the county spent quite a lot when the pandemic hit, but the relief effort was well coordinated and was able to helped many needy families in the county.
“We were probably better prepared than most,” Deutsch said.
Deutsch said a good hurricane preparedness plan and an emergency reserve translated into a good response to the virus and the financial storm that swept away jobs and income.
“We were able to get masks to hospitals, water and supplies to people in just a few days,” he said. “Every morning we were having telephone conferences with each county department making sure we had what we needed. I think we were as prepared as anyone possibly could have been.”
The money Tallahassee has sat on is part of the $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package that funneled billions to each state to be shared with local governments.
No one has explained what took so long for the governor to release the funds. Charlotte, and other small counties, need money to ease the economic woes that continue even as a return to normal slowly begins.
We’re glad to hear the check’s in the mail. If we could only make that overnight delivery.
