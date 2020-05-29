OUR POSITION: One of Florida’s two annual tax-free weeks begins today for items that can be classified as needed during a hurricane.
If Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature had a crystal ball, they may have killed two week-long tax holidays approved in the recent legislative session. As the state’s coffers bleed sales tax funds because of the coronavirus pandemic and statewide shutdown, shoppers have an opportunity in the next seven days to put money back into their pockets that would have paid the taxes on dozens of items that might be useful if a hurricane hits.
Then, in August, families will get another free ride on taxes for back-to-school items. It’s a nice gift from the Legislature that people look forward to every year. It will, however, deliver a hit on the state’s tax revenue at a time that we really can’t afford it. Almost $37 million will be lost in state revenue according to legislators and another $11 million in local taxes will be lost.
But, many would argue those sums are chump change when it comes to a billion-dollar budget. And, DeSantis is still planning on millions of dollars in relief from the federal government.
So, don’t worry. Be happy. And remember, even if you believe you’re prepared for a hurricane, there might be something you want that will be tax free until June 4. If the pandemic has not left you in a financial bind, it could be a great time to stock up and/or save some money on that generator or ice cooler you’ve had your eye on.
The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will allow Floridians to shop and avoid taxes on dozens, maybe hundreds, of items that might help them get through, survive and recover from a hurricane.
The hurricane season begins, officially, Monday and extends through the first week of November. It is a turbulent time for Floridians who typically watch the weather on television or read about potential storms in their newspaper and, when one is near, rush to the store to stock up.
The tax-free week offers all of us an opportunity to buy now, and save some money.
Here are some examples of items you may want to snatch up:
Selling for $10 or less: Reusable ice packs.
Selling for $20 or less: Candles, flashlights, lanterns.
Selling for $30 or less: Coolers and ice chests and batteries (except for autos and boats) in the following sizes: AAA, AA, C, D, 6- and 9-volt.
Selling for $50 or less: Bungee cords, ground anchor systems, two-way and weather-band radios, ratchet straps, tarps, tie-down kits, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting.
Selling for $750 or less: Portable generators.
There are a lot of considerations on relief to consumers on holiday sales tax items that may be beneficial for shoppers to educate themselves on. Take for example, a portable generator that sells for $800 but is offered on sale for 10% off. That puts the price below the $750 threshold and makes it eligible for tax relief.
There are other guidelines and rules about returning items, how to use gift cards and coupons, etc.
The tax holiday is your gift from the people you elected to represent you in Tallahassee. Enjoy it. Use it to your benefit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.