OUR POSITION: We have to be proud of the graduation rates announced earlier this week for area school districts.
Of paramount importance for teachers and administrators should be to see students they are responsible for graduate and move on to careers and/or higher education.
If you agree, then you have to be very proud of our area schools — especially those in Charlotte County where the school district recently learned it has set an all-time record for the rate its students graduated in 2021.
The Florida Department of Education released its data for the 2021 school year for graduation rates recently.
And, as reported in The Daily Sun, Charlotte County Public Schools’ rate was 90.9%, just a bit better than the 90.4% rate in 2020, but an increase of almost 10 percentage points over the last five years.
Charlotte Schools’ Superintendent Steve Dionisio was deservedly pleased.
“This is a wonderful accomplishment, and I am extremely proud of our students, families, teachers, support staff, and school leadership teams,” he said in a statement, acknowledging it was “the highest graduation rate recorded in our district’s history.”
The high rates might have gotten a boost when the state, for the second year, suspended testing requirements for graduates because of the pandemic. It was estimated, according to the Daily Sun story, that this impacted only about 8.5%.
We’ll not let that caveat dampen our enthusiasm over Charlotte County’s accomplishment. After all, the bottom line is that all but about 9% of the kids graduated. And the CCPS rate was slightly better than the state average.
Statewide, the graduation rate for 2020-21 was 90.1%. State numbers, as those in Charlotte County, have also increased sharply since 2004 — going up more than 30%.
Sarasota County closed its year with a 91% graduation rate, which was great but did fall from a 92.5% number in 2020. Overall, Sarasota’s rate is up a little more than 5 percentage points in five years.
DeSoto County’s rate also took a dip to 82%, down from 84.5% last year, but an overall increase of 18 percentage points in the last five years.
We’re not sure what Charlotte’s magic formula was for the superior showing but we have to take Dionisio’s praise of the entire system, from support staff to teachers and even families, seriously. This type of improvement is rarely, if ever, the result or one or two people or one change in the system. And, in that case, we have to take a long look at Dionisio and the job he has done since coming aboard. He took a school district that was in some distress and has carefully crafted a plan to return it to its place among the top 10 districts in the state — a goal that is within reach.
A tip of the hat to Charlotte County’s education professionals for the good work they are doing.
