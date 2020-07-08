OUR POSITION: Area school districts faced a difficult decision on graduation ceremonies and their decision to call off in-person events was the right one.
The on-again, off-again graduation ceremonies for Charlotte and Sarasota county students finally succumbed to the COVID-19.
The disappointment was obvious when announcements were made this week that virtual graduations will take the place of walking across a stage, being handed a diploma and mugging for your family, friends and classmates. It just won’t be the same. But nothing else has been for months now. The coronavirus has robbed us all of so much and now the senior class of 2020 has felt the impact.
Only DeSoto County, where a real, in-person graduation is planned for July 31, still has plans for an in-person event. That could change if the COVID-19 numbers continue to escalate. We would urge DeSoto officials to think carefully if this is a good idea.
Another option is in the making for North Port High seniors. A volunteer group has plans for an alternative graduation in front of City Hall on July 16. While some details are still being worked out, members of the committee have arranged for donations from several sources — including a month’s paycheck from Sarasota School Board member Eric Robinson, Holly’s Hope of North Port and Friends of the North Port Library — to sponsor the event.
The idea is to allow 75 students at a time to be recognized in front of family members and experience a “graduation.” Organizers say everyone will be in masks and social distancing will be enforced. Some people will be asked to remain in their cars to witness the event.
It is a well-meaning idea and the people who came up with the plan have worked diligently to put it all together. They say it is all about “community.”
We believe the alternative graduation offers too great an opportunity for graduates and friends and family to congregate before, after and during the event — which will be scheduled in shifts starting at 9:30 a.m. It’s not realistic that students will take part in the ceremony and then leave. Or that they won’t come back to see friends “graduate.” Also, it has political overtones with some City Commission and School Board members supporting the event and others not.
North Port High is sponsoring its own board-approved event, allowing students and family to take photos in the performing arts center July 14-16. Mitsi Corcoran, interim superintendent for Sarasota County schools, said she believes this was the best idea to keep students safe.
Meanwhile, Charlotte County schools will offer students and families a virtual graduation at 7 p.m. on the original date of each high school’s now-canceled graduation. Port Charlotte seniors will be recognized July 14; Charlotte Harbor School, also July 14; Academy High, July 15; Charlotte Virtual High School, also July 15; Charlotte High, July 16 and Lemon Bay High, July 17.
Mike Riley, spokesman for the Charlotte County School District, said in a press release that the virtual graduation decision was “incredibly hard” but “due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in our community and the health risk associated with large events, we believe this is in the best interest of our graduates, families and community at large.”
Sadly, we have to agree. Getting healthy students back in classrooms next month is a big enough challenge right now.
