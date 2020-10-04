Michael Grant said let his record speak for itself as he works to fend off challenger David Jones for the District 75 seat in the Florida Legislature.
Grant, a Port Charlotte Republican, was the majority whip in the House of Representatives last year and as a two-time incumbent holds a huge financial advantage over Jones, an Englewood Democrat. Grant has received about $85,000 in donations at the last accounting while Jones has about $24,000 in his campaign account.
The incumbent said he is curious to get back to Tallahassee and see where the governor and the Legislature will do with the budget. He expects a $5 billion or more deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One area he is confident of the outcome is in Medicaid expansion. Florida has more than 1 million people without insurance who could be covered under the federal government’s Medicaid expansion. Florida is one state that has rejected the offer of 90% coverage from federal money for five years to help those without coverage.
“What happens after five years?” Grant said. “It could end up costing us more. So where do we put our money this year? There is going to be some pain coming out of this next budget.”
Grant touts his ability to “bring home the bacon” in the past as he has championed money for programs at Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare; a hurricane shelter/activity center at Babcock Ranch and money for Mote Marine and its research, including red tide.
He said his opponent’s criticism of his environmental record does not stand up when you look at bills he has helped pass and the money he has pumped into environmental projects.
Another criticism is his posturing to give Tallahassee more control over local laws and ordinances. Democrats, and others, say it is an attack on home rule — a cherished directive in Florida.
“Florida has a mixed bag of regulations,” Grant pointed out. “In Charlotte County you have to have a license to paint houses but not in other counties. Then we had the Key West law trying to ban certain sunscreens. We have to have some consistency.”
Jones is a former Teamsters organizer who lived near Toledo, Ohio, before moving here in 2016. He met members of Englewood Indivisible and became interested in environmental issues.
“I realized we were under-represented in District 75,” he said. “Grant gets most of his money from big (statewide) PACs and others outside the state. The Florida Chamber of Commerce gives him a 100% rating but the Florida Education Association gave him a 0%.
“The environment is my number one concern,” Jones said. “I think the axis of environmental evil is phosphate, nitrates and carbon. Mosaic uses tens of millions of gallons of water a day and we don’t know what for. Grant gets maximum donations from them. Would he ever vote against (their interests)?”
Jones said there are few places in the U.S. better suited for jobs and research in solar and wind energy than Charlotte County. He said there could be an energy grid developed here for all of Florida.
When asked how he planned to win against Grant’s influence and experience in the Legislature, Jones commented “well, I think I can carry my street.”
More seriously he said he hopes to get all the Democrat votes, many Independent votes and a few Republicans. He claimed to accept no money from lobbyists and said he sent back a $1,000 donation from a pharmaceutical company.
He said he is in favor of home rule, would claw back some of the $550 million in tax breaks given to big business to help balance the budget and said we need to expand Medicaid to allow people with pre-existing conditions to get treatment.
This is an interesting race and one of the few times in more than a decade that we believe there is a solid Democrat challenger for the Legislature.
We like Jones and appreciate his passion and courage to run against a veteran lawmaker.
Grant, however, has the influence and knowledge of the ins and outs in Tallahassee that will be valuable to help his district in these difficult financial times.
We recommend Michael Grant for the District 75 Florida House seat.
