Florida Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, knows how politics work in Tallahassee.
And now, the veteran lawmaker will have a stronger voice in the wheeling and dealing. Or, as he told Sun reporter Liz Hardaway, “Certainly my voice will be a squeak louder.”
Grant was selected recently by his Republican peers to serve as House majority whip. The position entails several duties, but most importantly it elevates his status when it comes to behind-the-scenes decision-making, prioritizing bills and how the GOP leadership wants to spend taxpayer dollars.
The owner and president of Ambitrans Medical Transport, Grant says he will have responsibility for guiding the incoming freshmen lawmakers in the capital. That guidance will include helping push bills to a vote and, if needed, making sure other bills never see the light of day.
His new role will continue through 2020.
Grant admits his position will be a plus for Charlotte County, but said his home district is already receiving attention in Tallahassee.
“I think the position I have gives a little more credence to (Charlotte’s status),” he said.
Grant was originally elected to the House in 2004 and served until 2008. He was elected again in 2016 and re-elected this November.
He said his focus will be on deregulating part of the health care system to make it more competitive, cutting taxes and putting more money into mental health screenings and school safety.
“Our economy is pretty robust,” Grant said in a previous Sun story, “and I want to get that money back to the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.