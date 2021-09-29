OUR POSITION: Congratulations to Gulf Coast Partnership for its diligence in acquiring a $1.3 million grant to help homeless youths.
Here are some numbers that may surprise, if not shock, you.
• Of the 19,415 people between the ages of 10 and 24 living in Charlotte County, 19.9%, or 3,864, are living in poverty.
• In the 2020-21 school year, Charlotte County schools identified 396 homeless children and 69 unaccompanied youth who were living on someone’s couch, in cars, tents or places not fit for human habitation.
• The suicide rate in the county is 24 per 100,000 compared to the Florida rate of 14 per 100,000.
• In 2009 the county reported 363 verified cases of child maltreatment. In 2019, that number grew to 744 verified cases, representing a 105% increase.
• Charlotte County is ranked second highest in the rate of children experiencing abuse and third highest in rates of children experiencing neglect, out of Florida’s 67 counties.
• While Florida ranks third in the United States for reported human and sex trafficking, Southwest Florida is number one in the state for reported cases of sex trafficking. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimated that one out of every six runaways were likely sex trafficking victims and 86% of those victims were in the care of social services when they went missing.
Heard enough?
We thought so.
If these statistics are not a call to action, we don’t know what is.
Thankfully, there are people working to address the problems our youth face. Among them is the Gulf Coast Partnership, a local nonprofit whose goals are to identify and understand our community’s needs and to raise the quality of life for all.
Recently, the partnership learned it will receive a $1.3 million grant to attack the issue of homeless and needy youth. The $1.3 million HUD Youth Homeless Demonstration Project grant will help address the needs for at-risk, homeless, and unsheltered unaccompanied and pregnant or parenting youth in our community who are aged 24 or younger, according to Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership.
Those involved in applying for this grant are to be commended. Charlotte County is one of only 33 communities to receive a portion of a $142 million effort by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to end youth homelessness. Qualifying as youth homeless under the partnership’s parameters would mean anyone up to age 24 who is currently or was previously homeless, too old for foster care or the juvenile justice system and pregnant youths.
It will be up to the partnership’s youth board to recommend how the money is spent. But, there will be a focus on special populations with equity, BIPOC, LGBTQ, other specific underserved groups of youth, with youth choice and voice, according to Hogan.
That youth board will work in concert with the Charlotte County Public Schools, Child Welfare System and the Gulf Coast Partnership to hammer out the best use of the funds. The areas of concern could range from finding temporary or permanent shelter, addressing parenting issues, helping with costs to go to college or technical school and maybe even something as simple as food and clothing.
Hogan said she is thrilled to get a grant, especially considering the competition for the funds. The Gulf Coast Partnership is constantly challenged to find money for new programs. We expect these funds will make a difference in the quality of life for young people in Charlotte County who need a helping hand to focus on their future.
