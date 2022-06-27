OUR POSITION: The need for affordable housing is great and the challenges in searching for it are enormous.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch says the affordable housing problem is so bad, he knows of people living in tents, sheds, travel trailers or boats parked in backyards or on vacant lots.
The problem is acute and it’s not going to improve soon.
Affordable, or workforce, housing is rare in Southwest Florida. The need for homes and apartments for people making median or average incomes — people in the service industry, law enforcement, teachers and other professions — is in crisis.
It’s a problem we have written about for years and we won’t quit until the situation eases.
When that will be is anyone’s guess as the challenges of building and locating more affordable housing units are many. The search for answers unfolded again last week in an Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting in Charlotte County.
Charlotte County officials are grasping for a solution and, to their credit, exploring many options to build affordable housing units.
And that’s good, because we need a lot of units.
Gulf Coast Partnership CEO Angela Hogan told those at the workshop that Charlotte County needs 5,500 affordable housing units right now
Charlotte County is not running from the problem. There are projects planned or underway to meet the demand, including:
• Construction is ongoing at Jacaranda Place on Loveland Boulevard to provide 88 units of multi-family housing. Applications for those units will be accepted in August and people should be able to move in in October.
• The Punta Gorda Housing Authority — a leader in the search for affordable housing — has a 9% low income housing tax credit for the Verandas III development on Airport Road that will help build 72 units there. But that won’t happen until around 2024.
• And, there is an application pending from the Peace River Housing Partners, Inc. to develop property on Scott Street in Punta Gorda which was donated through the county’s surplus property inventory.
There are other ideas being floated to ease the problem. One of those is to get money to landlords to use to repair homes they would then agree to rent at affordable prices. We think that idea has merit.
Suggestions of allowing smaller homes or outbuildings to be used as rental units — buildings of 500 square feet or less — has been discussed.
Another need that we’ll toss into the mix is to have a hotline so families searching for homes they can afford can keep abreast of a unit that comes online.
While the county has programs to help people find housing, a hotline that can be accessed 24 hours a day might be an improvement.
The city of Tampa has initiated a program that offers a telephone number for residents to call to inquire about all things related to housing — from how to avoid eviction to mortgage assistance to information about housing units that are available.
We appreciate those working to help people find housing they can afford. There are no quick fixes but it’s a problem that needs all the attention we can give it.
Meanwhile, the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meets on the fourth Wednesday in February, April, June, August, and October and the third Wednesday in December at 10 a.m. at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-833-6500.
