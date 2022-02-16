OUR POSITION: Grants from two different sources will help Punta Gorda and Charlotte County study and prepare for damage from sea level rise.
It’s past the point, we hope, to argue that Florida’s coasts are vulnerable to sea level rise due to climate change.
To lessen that impact and prepare for flooding and issues with water coming onto streets and beaches, the area was awarded grants recently to both study and mitigate any expected flooding.
Charlotte County was given two grants to assess just how vulnerable the county is to sea level rise. As a member of the Southwest Florida Regional Resiliency Compact, the county was eligible for money that came from the Department of Environmental Protection.
The two grants — for $152,819 and $270,064 — will fund web-based vulnerability analysis tools Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties will have access to plan and improve the coast’s ability to withstand sea level rise. According to the grant document, as outlined in a recent Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, the tools can generate future coastal inundation rise and storm surge from tropical storms and hurricanes up to 50 years from now.
The tools will be used to create information on climate change indicators in precipitation, temperature, sea level, high tide flooding, saltwater intrusion and sea surface temperature in the Gulf of Mexico. When the three counties in the compact look at the data as a whole — and compare it with historic data on our rivers and past storms — it will give us a better picture of the severity of damage from storms.
Punta Gorda was the recipient of an even larger grant that will go a long way toward helping the city update its drainage system along the waterfront. That grant, from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure program, was for $2.5 million.
The money came from a pot of $64 million awarded to eight Florida communities including, Boynton Beach, Eatonville, Fort Meade, Lake Park and St. Petersburg along with two counties — Orange and Pinellas.
Projects approved improving drainage, roadways, hardening water systems and re-enforcing water reservoirs to avoid any chance of flooding.
Punta Gorda already has its $2.5 million allocation budgeted. The city plans to work on flooding and water quality treatment in the Boca Grande Boulevard area, a 105-acre plot of homes and small businesses between South Tamiami Trail, Taylor Road and Cooper Street.
It will be the second grant the city has received for similar purposes as it was awarded a $1 million appropriation from the Legislature in 2021.
According to a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, the city has about $3.2 million already budgeted for the project in the Boca Grande area and the new money will fully fund work planned there.
Like areas in the Historic District of the city, the Boca community has no master drainage plan, according to Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert. The only assistance in heavy rains or storms in ridding the streets of water is a system of swales that are often overwhelmed.
The grants that will enable the city to move forward originate in the Rebuild Florida program that has funneled millions to Florida communities to improve infrastructure and work on sea level rise issues through federal funding.
The city and county were aggressive in pursuing these funds. It’s good we are preparing for the future.
