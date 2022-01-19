North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher plans something we don’t recall any of his predecessors bothering to do.
He is scheduling a town hall meeting and conferences with residents of Wellen Park, the city’s booming development that has been in the news for both its phenomenal growth and for its fight with the city over how the City Commission spends its money. In case you haven’t been following the story, a group of Wellen Park residents called West Villagers for Responsible Government, has taken the city to court to attempt to disenfranchise from the city — what many are calling a divorce. That group wants to be independent and not part of North Port.
The controversy has caused some bad feelings and harsh responses in hearings to date. The “divorce” is still up in the air as the city has appealed the latest court decision. It all could come down to a vote of citizens if they want to continue to allow North Port to provide services or secede from the city.
Fletcher is new to the flap but he no doubt has become well versed on the issue. And, while he did not say his visit to Wellen Park is all about that particular controversy, there is no doubt the subject will come up.
We’re sure Fletcher isn’t about to allow a potential 50,000 residents and 20,000 home sites to be carved out of North Port’s city limits without at least some serious discussions.
What is most puzzling though is why someone else from North Port has not taken the initiative to sit down with Wellen Park residents — members of the citizens group filing the grievance included — to try to work out the problems. In the beginning, the complaints were about how the city was spending tax money. Surely some frank talks and negotiations could have headed off all the problems and court costs.
Fletcher is keeping his visit a low key affair but we’re pleased he is taking the first step into repairing relations.
