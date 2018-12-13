OUR POSITION: The PicklePlex project is worthy of county financial support.
Ground has been broken; more ground remains to be covered.
PicklePlex, which organizers hope one day will become a magnet for pickleball players and an economic generator for Punta Gorda — and, by extension, Charlotte County — broke ground earlier this month.
It was a milestone because it represented the first tangible evidence that the $4 million project could actually happen since Pickleball Punta Gorda Day was declared in a ceremonial groundbreaking. That was back in October 2017.
Fourteen months later, construction began on the first 16 courts at Florida SouthWestern State College. The vision is to create a complex that would include 32 outdoor courts, eight indoor courts, a fitness center with a pro shop, a restaurant and bar, and a conference center.
Organizers on Tuesday went before the Charlotte County Commission in an effort to cover financial ground. PicklePlex is asking the county for $400,000 to double the size of its complex after using $420,000 in private donations to fund the first 16 courts with portable bathrooms.
Response from the commissioners was mixed.
Ken Doherty said he supported the project, but he wanted to make sure it could be funded by sales tax dollars rather than the General Fund. Bill Truex fully supported the idea that the county would not have to support maintenance. Joe Tiseo said the county had other, bigger, fish to fry.
At least two residents objected to using tax dollars to help fund a private project. One of them said it wasn’t “within the scope of American government to fund hobbies.”
It was a pithy statement. It also bore little foundation in fact. Government routinely invests in hobbies. The investment is called parks. They might represent passive recreation, but who is really to say that someone walking his dog is not indulging in a hobby? Is fishing from a public pier a hobby?
There are such things as public tennis courts and public basketball courts. So underwriting hobbies is well within the scope of American government.
And there’s lots of precedent for public-private partnerships. In Punta Gorda’s Gilchrist Park alone there are two prime examples. Local moms raised $100,000 to help build the new children’s playground. Pickleball players picked up about $3,000 of the $17,000 tab to convert tennis courts into eight pickleball courts.
They remain the only outdoor courts in Charlotte County dedicated to pickleball. In comparison, Sarasota County offers 35 outdoor courts and 24 sessions of indoor play among nine facilities that accommodate all levels of play throughout the week.
But it’s not just the crying need for facilities that should spur the county on to help financially. It’s a good business investment.
Look no further than Naples for evidence of that.
Naples has made itself into a pickleball destination. It hosted its third U.S. Open Championships last April. The first two years combined, it drew a total of 2,100 players and generated more than $7 million in revenue.
No one is saying Charlotte County should foot the bill for PicklePlex. Fundraising is certainly among the organizers’ obligations. But the county would serve its residents and businesses well by offering financial support to a venture that guarantees an economic return.
