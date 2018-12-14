The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area has spent years trying to revive the Dearborn Street boutique district. And by most measurements, they’ve been very successful. The weekly Thursday Farmers Market is packed. The first nonprofit market spawned a companion market across the street that brought more people to shop locally. Regular events now draw big crowds.
A good thing, of course. But growth can bring problems. It has. At least, in the eyes of some observers.
At a recent meeting of the CRA Advisory Board, one business owner noted problems with rowdies and drunks at local events. The events were very successful — they drew enthusiastic crowds. A little too enthusiastic, in some instances.
In a letter to Sarasota County commissioners and read to the CRA board, Vino Loco Wine Bar & Tapas owner Joyce Colmar recently said some people at the events – specifically, a music festival and a motorcycle rally — were “very drunk and disorderly, wandering the streets and adjoining properties.”
She added, “Somebody is really, really going to get hurt.”
That must be addressed.
These events are held at a county-owned park on Dearborn Street, the village’s main street. It’s sizable, but the growing success of events may be straining capacity. Sarasota County has enhanced the park for public use during these events, providing a portable stage and restrooms. Parking lots have been developed nearby.
Still, there are neighborhoods not far away. The shops and restaurants need space for patrons, who need to be respected and protected. When events become so big, it may be time to move somewhere else — one of the other, larger public parks in town. The organizers of the motorcycle rally moved to another place for one rally, but had permit problems for subsequent events. They’ll be back on Dearborn in March.
Additional security would help. Parking attendants too. Along with — dare we say it — limits on alcohol consumption.
Longtime CRA board member Todd Tracy agreed it may be time for some events to relocate.
He added, “But I am not too sure how, as a small community, you can get rid of people who do stupid stuff.”
Don’t we all know it.
It’s a shame. These types of events invigorate the community — and the redevelopment process of the CRA. Success breeds success, and it breeds growth. That’s a good thing. But the problems that come with growth have got to managed, one way or another.
