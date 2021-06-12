More than 5 million "elders" suffer from abuse each year.
But, only one in every 14 cases is reported.
All that is according to the National Council on Aging.
Estimates, the agency says, are that financial abuse and fraud of our older population will cost Americans of retirement age and older between $2.9 billion and $34 billion each year.
We find those statistics to be quite troubling.
Tuesday, June 15, will be recognized nationally as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, according to a press release from the Area Agency on Aging Southwest Florida. It is a day set aside for everyone to think about and address a problem that too many of our neighbors and relatives remain quiet about for lack of knowledge what to do, a belief no one can help or embarrassment.
From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, four Florida area agencies on aging will offer a virtual, online presentation of "Elder Abuse: It's More Than Just Scams." The workshop will feature experts who will offer information on the signs of elder abuse, how to report it, how to address financial exploitation, how to avoid scams and fraud and tools needed to protect yourself, according to the agency.
Anyone can sign up and participate in the workshop by visiting https://bit.ly/3oWJu4P.
We believe this will be one of the more valuable services the Area Agency on Aging Southwest Florida can offer. Whether you're of that certain age and have a desire to learn more how to protect yourself, of if you're a caregiver or child of an older adult, we believe the information gleaned from the presentation could end up saving someone from harm — financial and/or physical.
