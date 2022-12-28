OUR POSITION: The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has thrown a life line to a local nonprofit once again.
When your organization is struggling. When a disaster strikes. Wherever there is a need, it seems the Gulf Coast Community Foundation is there.
Last week, the charitable foundation announced a three-year, $1 million gift to help rebuild the 25-year-old Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port. The club was devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Bill Sadlo, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs, said in a press release the money will go a long way toward reopening the facility and making sure the club can meet its goals of helping local “youth discover their full potential.”
“Since day one when Hurricane Ian made landfall, our Gulf Coast team and donors have quickly and effectively responded to help our devastated families and businesses,” Foundation President and CEO Mark Prichett said in the press release. “We cannot let up as we move toward the recovery and rebuilding stages of this historic catastrophe.”
Youths who normally attend the Gene Matthews Club have been spending time at locations in Venice and Sarasota. There is no time frame we know of for when the North Port club can reopen.
Meanwhile, we tip our hat to the Foundation for all it does for local groups and its current regional initiative to help Hurricane Ian recovery.
