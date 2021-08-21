OUR POSITION: If we’re able, we should do what we can to help the people in Haiti.
Port Charlotte Dr. Steven Schroering has been helping the people in Haiti for years — providing free medical care, supplies and a number of charitable services.
The recent earthquake that shook a whole side of the island and the tropical storm that brought drenching rains soon after have left thousands of residents, who survived, in dire need of help. It’s some of the worst conditions Schroering has seen.
“One seawall just collapsed and 60-some children were washed out to sea and never found,” he said. “It is just horrific.”
The 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the Southwest part of the island, leaving schools, churches, homes and government buildings in shambles.
As reported in the Miami Herald, Haiti officials say almost 61,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 76,000 others badly damaged. The death toll from the earthquake has climbed to more than 2,100 people and more than 680,000 people are in need of medical care and humanitarian assistance. Hospitals in the area hit by the quake are barely functioning or completely shut down.
The plight of Haitians has gripped Southwest Florida as many former residents of Haiti have made this their home. A number of them still have relatives living there and are alarmed for what might happen next.
Thankfully, there are ways to help.
Besides Schroering, the good people of Agape Flights, a Venice-based organization that has been flying supplies since 1980 to Haiti, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, has collected supplies and began flights to the island to bring some relief.
The organization runs like a well-oiled machine as Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer calls in his experience in past years to always have supplies ready to go in an emergency.
Right now Speer said his organization have certain supplies that are most needed to by Haitians — many of them living on the streets and sleeping under tarps or trees out of fear what few buildings are standing could collapse.
The requested items include:
• Medical supplies, including gloves, gauze, bandages, antibiotic ointment, and Tylenol/ibuprofren
• Generators
• Tents
• Ready-to-eat food (such as Power Bars)
• Flashlights and batteries
• Gatorade (powder only)
• Protein supplements (powder only)
In an earlier Daily Sun story, Speer said the organization does not want water (it’s too heavy to fly) and does not need tarps, toiletries, paper products or baby items.
If you want to donate call 941-488-0990 or send an email to: MissionaryServices@Agapeflights.com The headquarters are located at 100 Airport Avenue E., Venice, 34285.
Meanwhile, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe announced it will present two “Help for Haiti” benefit concerts Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Project Light International, a Bradenton-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing emergency first responders, nurses and other medical professionals as well as ambulances and helicopters to help rescue and treat those in need in Haiti.
There are many needs and charities we can donate money or goods to. But it seems the people of Haiti never get a break. We’d like to see a good response to help these people who find themselves with no roof to protect them, little or no food and water and no idea when things will get better.
