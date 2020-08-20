OUR POSITION: North Port commissioners should be careful not to deny access to public records.
North Port city commissioners recently debated whether or not their personal emails should be easily accessible to the public. A 4-1 majority didn’t like the idea of those emails being put on a database that is open to anyone to see.
Currently those emails are open records that citizens can request and read under the nation’s and state’s liberal Freedom of Information Act and Sunshine laws. The information — including personal emails — is placed on a database that is open to anyone who wants to read them.
Vice Mayor Jill Luke led a majority opposition to the ease with which the public can access those records.
Some of her reasons were worthy of debate, others not so much.
Mayor Debbie McDowell, in an interview a few days after the meeting, said she is concerned that information which is protected, such as police officers’ addresses and HIPAA health documents, might be made available. That could be a breach of the law.
“I have no problem with the public asking for my emails,” McDowell said. “They can do that all day long. But there are certain things that are sensitive and the public should not get it. I don’t know what goes on the website but the (city clerk) should be taking care of that.
“It is her job to make sure confidential information is not getting out.”
City Clerk Heather Taylor said she would research the issue with other counties but she believes commissioners should either make all emails available, or none.
“Right now if we get public records request for today’s emails the staff reviews them to see if anything, per state statute, should be exempt,” Taylor said.
McDowell believes emails should be not be put on a website until critical information is redacted.
We could agree with her that information relating to health and or law enforcement probably should be read and, if it meets the definition, be redacted (blanked out) before going to the public.
The responsibility for what information is redacted would seem to fall on Taylor. That puts an extra burden on the clerk because if information that should be available to the public is kept secret, then the city could face a lawsuit or, at the least, a reprimand.
“We’re not trying to hide anything,” McDowell insisted. “Citizens can still make a request for any email, no problem. We cannot deny their request. They can look at emails all day long. We just want to make sure a whole slew of things that could be redacted are redacted.”
McDowell seems sincere that she would not knowingly deny the public access to any records anyone is entitled to.
Then again, concerns expressed at the meeting about someone finding out which neighbor turned them in for a code violation would not meet the criteria to be redacted. If that is the type of information commission members would deny the public, then they need to consider another option.
Perhaps complaints on code violations and other such information should be phoned in anonymously, which is what many cities and counties do. We can understand the animosity that could brew between neighbors if they learn who turned them in for having too many boats parked in their yard, or similar violations.
Commissioners must navigate the slippery slope they are on, however. Public access to records is a trust between elected officials and their constituents that cannot be broken.
