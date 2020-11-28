Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell sent a message this past week — his office takes sexual harassment seriously.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office listened to female members of its staff and refused to let the accusations slide. Instead they confronted — of all people — their human resources director who was accused of making inappropriate comments. The result was a 22-page investigation, requirements to attend a virtual training seminar and 80 hours of suspension without pay for HR Director Kevin Ostrowsky.
We applaud the sheriff and his staff for taking the incidents seriously and the actions against a top level employee, even though there are red flags. If the human resources director is naive about what you can and can’t say to other employees (in this case women) then what type of training is available? And apparently the incidents go back as far as five years ago, leading us to question if no one ever complained before, or if the initial complaints were ignored.
Ostrowsky crossed the line with comments about women’s breasts, according to the CCSO report. There were other incidents but it seems the most serious had to do with questioning female employees about their breasts and if they had had them enhanced through surgery.
Thirty years ago, that type of comment may have been laughed off. But that was then and this is now and it is just plain wrong to address a man or a woman in a conversation that makes them uncomfortable — even if you think you’re making a joke.
Kudos to Prummell and his staff for standing up for their female employees and not steering away from punishment for a top level administrator.
