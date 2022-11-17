OUR POSITION: Hurricane Ian presented challenges for a determined group of Waterfest supporters, but they came through to put on this weekend’s big event.
As Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida, its winds peeling off roofs from Sanibel Island to Sarasota County, no one was thinking about a boat race. At least not during the height of the hurricane.
Soon after, however, despite their own issues with property damage, a committed group of volunteers gathered to pick up the pieces and make plans for Englewood’s biggest event of the year. And, after a little pep talk and some help from Offshore Powerboat Association, the decision was made.
The race is on.
That means this weekend, thousands of boat race fans and about 60 teams of OPA boat racers will make Englewood and Manasota Key the place to be.
What is billed as “more than a boat race but a celebration of Englewood” will send boats speeding just offshore of Englewood Beach starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in search of national and world championships. The theme of this year’s event is “Racing to Recovery” — a proper title as residents of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties struggle to rebuild from the devastating 150-mile-per-hour-plus winds and flooding brought by Hurricane Ian.
The news gets even better. Anyone who lives in the four counties most affected by Ian, gets in free. All you have to do is show an ID with a zip code that correlates to DeSoto, Lee, Charlotte or Sarasota counties and you walk in with no charge. If you live in those counties and bought a ticket in advance, you get credit for the money you spent to use on food and drink.
Generous sponsors made all this possible, according to Waterfest volunteers. But, even if you don’t live in those four counties, the race is still a deal at $25 in advance for both days of racing. That includes parking — at Englewood Shopping Center, Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., and Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road. Buses run from those locations continually between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to the beach.
Racing is not the only draw for families.
The Mote Marine Laboratory 2022 Family Conservation Center will be set up to provide shark and other marine life information.
And there’s the Waterfest Beach Oasis Cantina and Food Court on the beach and under tents, where local restaurants will offer seafood and other delicacies to quench your hunger and thirst. Waterfest will have food for the children as well — including funnel cakes.
Even before the racing begins Saturday there will be events that anyone can attend for free.
The PowerUp Pre-Race Party is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. today at the Lighthouse Grill, in Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave. They’ll offer a special race menu starting at 5 p.m. and have live entertainment.
A Waterfest Block Party is planned from 5-10 p.m. Friday at the Englewood Shopping Center (in front of Obee’s sandwich shop), 262 S. Indiana Ave. Several of the racing teams will be on hand to show off their boats and meet the public.
Waterfest, this year especially, is about more than racing for trophies. It’s all about a community coming together — thumbing their nose at Hurricane Ian and saying “we’re survivors.”
Kudos to the Waterfest board members who had the courage and determination to go ahead with the race despite the challenges.
