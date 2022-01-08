It’s not often — if ever — you hear of two competitors teaming up to do the right thing.
That’s why a noteworthy milestone in health care is worth a tip of the hat to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers and Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital in St. Petersburg.
The two health providers — two of the best and largest for children’s health in the state — will cooperate in a joint goal of providing easier access to children with neurological disorders in Southwest Florida.
In an announcement earlier this week, the two hospitals said the population growth in Florida calls for action to guarantee children needing pediatric neurosurgery procedures could be taken care of. It is an expansion of a program launched in 2019 when the two agreed to work to expand health care for kids in our part of the state.
Before this announcement, children who needed neurosurgery were forced to go to Miami or St. Petersburg. Now, they can remain closer to home and go to Golisano if it suits their needs.
This is especially good news for children and parents in Charlotte and DeSoto counties and even Sarasota County, which is closer to St. Petersburg.
The addition of Dr. Theodore Spinks, who is pediatric neurosurgeon and chief of the neurosurgery department at Golisano, has opened up options for Southwest Florida children.
Golisano has already begun treating patients and one of the first, Christian Mesa, spoke at a news conference about the opportunity to be treated in Fort Myers.
The two health providers deserve kudos for this important step toward making health care more accessible for all children in Southwest Florida. Their efforts, which have expanded since 2019, include collaboration in research, counseling and education conferences.
