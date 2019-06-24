The summer solstice was Friday, but we’ve been into the summer season for weeks now, despite what the calendar says.
The bad news, whether you’re a newcomer, native or someone in between, is the heat will continue for another five months, give or take.
The worse news it will be accompanied by humidity that matches the temperature highs.
The worst news is that excessive heat can be fatal. The elderly, people with heart or circulatory problems or long-term illnesses, and people who take medications that alter sweat production particularly vulnerable, according to the National Safety Council (NSC).
The good news — yes, there is some — is that heat-harmful conditions are fairly easy to prevent by following some common-sense tips.
Moat important is to approach any outdoor activity with prevention/mitigation in mind, because as the NSC notes, “heat-related illnesses can escalate rapidly.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips to avoid heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke:
• Limit your time outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the day. That’s between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. here.
• Pace yourself. Take frequent breaks out of the sun.
• Drink more liquid than you think you need. But avoid alcohol. You can replenish lost salt with fruit juice or sports drinks.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.
• Wear sunscreen and lip balm. Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself.
Here’s what the NSC says to do if the heat really gets to you.
Heat cramps are muscle spasms that usually affect the legs or abdominal muscles. If a person has pain or spasms in the abdomen, arms or legs after exertion outdoors, have him or her sit or lie down in the shade; drink cool water; and stretch the affected muscles.
Seek medical attention if the person has heart problems or if the cramps don’t get better in an hour.
Heat exhaustion can set in when the body loses an excessive amount of salt and water. Symptoms include severe thirst, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting and, sometimes, diarrhea.
Other symptoms include profuse sweating, clammy or pale skin, dizziness, rapid pulse, and normal or slightly elevated body temperature. Uncontrolled heat exhaustion can evolve into heatstroke.
Move the victim to a shaded or air-conditioned area. Give him or her water or other cool, nonalcoholic beverages. Apply wet towels, or get in a cool shower or pool.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related condition, so it requires immediate medical attention.
Symptoms include flushed skin that is very hot to the touch, rapid breathing, headache, dizziness, confusion or irrational behavior; and convulsions or unresponsiveness. The victim also will likely have stopped sweating.
Call 911 immediately. Move the victim to a cool place. Remove his or her outer clothing and immediately cool the person with any means at hand, preferably by dunking up to the neck in cold water. With help.
If that’s not possible, place the person in a cold shower or move him/her to a cool area and cover as much of the body as possible with cold, wet towels.
Do not try to force him/her to drink liquids. Monitor breathing and be ready to give CPR if needed.
That’s after-the-fact first aid. The important thing is not to get to that point, whether you’re out in the sun for work or play.
Stay cool, stay hydrated and stay alive.
