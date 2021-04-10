Emergency medical care just took an important step forward in Charlotte County.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital has opened a helipad. Just like the big guys, we now have a landing spot for critically injured people or those suffering a medical episode and have to be evacuated from a remote area or from a roadway accident when time is not on the patient’s side.
The helipad is located on the fourth floor of Fawcett Memorial Hospital’s parking garage. When patients must be flown in, the medical staff will be waiting to transport them to surgery or wherever their medical condition requires them to be.
“The new helipad is an exciting addition to Fawcett Memorial Hospital and our communities,” Michael Ehrat, CEO at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, said in a news release. “We want to ensure we provide timely and efficient care when time is of the essence so our patients have the best possible outcomes.”
The helipad is not a big surprise for those in the know. Plans have been in place for a year or more awaiting approval. While not every emergency situation will be able to be accommodated, there should be a significant number of heart attack, stroke, accident victims and others who will benefit and have a better opportunity for a life-saving procedure by cutting minutes off the time it takes them to get treatment.
The availability of a helipad works hand in hand with Fawcett Memorial Hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Center and Cardiovascular program that is already a positive facet of the medical care in our community.
We’re pleased to see Fawcett Memorial making the investment in a helipad in a continuing effort to be the best it can be when it comes to patient care.
