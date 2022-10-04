United Way of South Sarasota County’s Board of directors has launched a
South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund.
This fund will provide financial resources for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel
and Osprey who are disproportionately impacted by Hurricane Ian. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps
arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.
United Way plays a unique role in convening conversations for open dialogue across sectors and to coordinate efforts
addressing community needs. As a result, United Way is establishing a South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Fund
Distribution Subcommittee which will hold fiscal responsibility for the fund.
“Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota
County,” said Barbara Cruz, President/CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “Any contribution, small or large, is
immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 4242 S.
Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL. 34293.
United Way of South Sarasota County is also operating as a donation site for community members in need. The United
Way office will be open to accept donations Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The donations items that
are being accepted at this location are as follows:
Tarps
Zip Ties
Flashlights with Batteries
Batteries
Propane Cans
Bug Repellent
Can Openers
Hand Sanitizer
Toiletry Products
Baby Formula
Baby Diapers
Baby Wipes
Adult Diapers
Sanitizing Wipes
Feminine Products
Water Flavoring Packets
Contractor Bags
Garbage Bags (all sizes)
Generators
If you need assistance, please call the United Way of South Sarasota County office at 941-484-4811
