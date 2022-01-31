OUR POSITION: It appears state lawmakers are poised to finally make good on their promises to put money into improving our state prison system.
For years, this newspaper and other media, along with a handful of concerned legislators and Department of Corrections leaders have begged for help for our state prison system.
Underpaid staff, deteriorating facilities and a lack of money for rehabilitation of inmates before they are let out have all been cited as huge problems in one of the nation’s largest prison systems. The turnover in leadership for the Department of Corrections has been an issue as more than one good person has taken on the challenge only to run up against a stone wall of resistance in Tallahassee for investing revenue to fix the problems.
Now, with the state flush with money from tourism, real estate taxes and federal stimulus funds, it appears lawmakers are finally ready to cast a life line to the Department of Corrections.
Last year, lawmakers approved spending $67 million to hike the pay of prison staffs and to offer bonuses for new employees as a way to fight the incredible turnover rate.
DOC Secretary Ricky Dixon says the money made a big difference.
“I can stand here today and just tell you, I’ve never been more optimistic,” Dixon said in a News Service of Florida story. “I can feel it and see it in the system now. The morale is improving.”
Dixon said in the month of December, the DOC lost just six more corrections workers than it hired. That would have been unheard of a year or two ago and Dixon pointed that out, saying in that same story that the DOC was “losing anywhere from 150 to 200 people a month, meaning that we lost that many more than we hired.”
He give credit to the pay increases that brought the starting salary for correctional workers from $33,500 to $38,750.
The DOC head said he is hoping for another $143 million from this year’s state budget to continue the wage adjustments. He is also asking for a study to determine future needs.
He told the News Service of Florida that the problems with prisons are not overwhelming. They just need to “properly staff prisons, reduce inmate idleness, incentivize cooperative behavior.”
But the situation remains dire with staff shortages that sometimes call for one corrections officer to oversee dozens — even as many as 200 — prisoners. That is a situation Dixon calls dangerous — an accurate description. And, the short staffing has resulted in a huge cost in overtime pay — reaching $103 million last year.
Florida’s prisons have faced several challenges over the past years, including a lack of money for hepatitis testing and a cutback in programs to help rehabilitate the inmates. Too often, people finished serving their sentence and returned to go home and try to find a job with no training and with little or no desire to stay off the drugs that got them in trouble in the first place. It’s no secret that contraband finds its way into prisons in Florida.
We think it’s great lawmakers are paying more attention to our problem in state prisons. Help, however, is needed just as much as ever, even if Dixon is able to get the money he seeks during this legislative session. Legislators can’t be satisfied and think their role in making our prisons safer and places where people can be rehabilitated is over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.