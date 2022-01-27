OUR POSITION: A new invention to protect orange trees from early greening damage could be the key to rejuvenating Florida’s ailing citrus industry.
Florida, and every other state that produces the nation’s citrus, is in trouble.
Projections of the 2021-22 crop are the lowest in history if you go by the predictions announced recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Florida branch, the a Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
USDA says all-Florida orange crop will come in at 46 million boxes, which is down 1 million boxes from its initial forecast in October. The new number would be 13% less than last year. And, according to Bill Curtis, agricultural statistics administrator with Florida DACS, the fruit per tree will break a record low that dates back to 1964-65 for both Florida non-Valencias and Valencias. And, not only are numbers low but the fruit is smaller in size.
Florida is not alone. California’s crop is predicted to go from 50.1 million boxes of oranges to 43.5 million. And Texas is losing almost half the crop it produced last year with a forecast of 550,000 boxes.
The total U.S. orange forecast for the 2021-22 season is 3.88 million tons, down 12% from 2020-21.
What’s the problem? The major issue is citrus greening, a disease that attacks citrus trees in their early stages with a louse the size of a pinhead. It is a very difficult disease to make inroads against and has been the scourge of citrus farmers for more than a decade.
The answer? Well, there is no easy solution but a Florida company called Tree Defender has successfully tested a net that can be placed over young trees to protect them from the disease until they are mature and strong enough to fight it. The net has been tested for four years now and the prospects that it can increase the size of crops by shielding the trees from greening has been exciting.
Ted Carter wrote about Tree Defender in Sunday’s Daily Sun.
The net is a mesh covering that lets in sunshine and air but keeps out the louse, called a psyllid. The net is produced in Polk County by a firm founded by citrus growers Thomas Thayer Jr. and Scotty Thompson.
So far, they have sold more than 1 million of the nets to growers in Florida, California and Puerto Rico according to Carter’s story. The success they are seeing marks the first real weapon against greening that can slow down the disease.
The plan is to put the nets on young trees that are most susceptible to greening. The company has begun making nets larger so they can protect the trees for the first few years of their life. Then, when they are stronger, they can continue to produce good fruit for a few years even if the greening eventually catches up with the tree after the netting is no longer used.
Thompson says not only are the bags protecting trees, but they are allowing them to begin producing fruit earlier in their lifespan and the fruit is normally larger and sweeter. And, the best news is they have yet to find a psyllid on trees that were covered.
Citrus growers are snapping up the bags by the thousands with the hope this invention will turn the tide against greening.
If so, Florida and all the citrus growers in the world will owe a debt to a couple of citrus farmers in Polk County.
