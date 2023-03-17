OUR POSITION: There are good signs farmers and growers in Florida may soon get some relief from hurricane-damaged crops but the Legislature and Congress need to step up the pace.
Two good things happened recently to give farmers and growers in Florida some hope their losses to Hurricane Ian will be at least partially covered soon.
It can’t come soon enough.
The Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences based at the University of Florida estimated that citrus damage from Ian could reach close to $304 million. And, overall damage to crops and farmland could be as high as $1.19 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services, the News Service of Florida reported. Half a million acres of farmland was wiped clean by Ian — much of that in DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) are seeking to pass the Block Grant Assistance Act to give some relief to citrus growers and farmers impacted that the 2022 hurricanes.
The bill would release funds held up by the secretary of agriculture who questions if he has the power to issue block grants to help growers quickly begin the task of putting plants back in the ground and repairing damage to their fields.
But that isn’t the only news that will impact Florida farmers in a positive way.
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and members of the Legislature are working to create what they call a TEAM card to speed up and simplify agriculture producers getting their lawful tax exemptions on purchases of materials needed to farm their land.
“When farmers succeed, we all succeed, which is why we need to support our farmers and take any weight off their backs that we can,” said Commissioner Simpson in a presentation recently.
The card was included in SB 1164 and HB 1279, and its goal is to take the burden of paperwork off farmers and growers who currently must file to receive tax credits they are entitled to.
It is a time-consuming and needless chore that temporarily takes money out of the hands of farmers that they could use for other purposes. Some farmers are said to cross the border to other states to get credit for taxes there because that state’s program is simpler.
“From spending my childhood on my family’s farm, to fighting for our country abroad, and now continuing service as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, I am committed to supporting our hardworking farmers and their livelihoods in our state,” said Florida Sen. Jay Collins. “I am proud to introduce this piece of legislation that will take some burden off of Florida’s farmers by modernizing the current and outdated process for agricultural producers to claim existing sales-tax exemptions.”
“It is beyond time that Florida Agriculture gets recognized for their importance and impact on our state and the nation as a whole. Reducing barriers to their economic success through efforts like making the Florida Farm TEAM Card a reality is not only good for the consumer but it’s smart business for our farmers and agriculture retailers across the State,” said Rep. Danny Alvarez during a presentation at the state Capitol. “The TEAM Card may be small and fit in a wallet but its economic impact will be huge by helping ensure that the purchase of farm supplies stays in Florida.”
Both the TEAM card and the Block Grant Assistance Act are urgently needed.
