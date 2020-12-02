OUR POSITION: Two families are dealing with tragedies and any help they can get is much needed.
It seems tragedies are magnified around the holidays — trying to steal the joy from our lives.
Cortney Nicole Kauffman was on her way to work in the dark of Sunday morning on River Road. She may have been thinking about the Covid-19 virus, as she is a certified nursing assistant, or maybe she was thinking about her two young sons, 6 and 3 years old, that were still sleeping, or maybe even about the unborn child she was carrying.
Whatever happened, Kauffman’s car collided head-on with a car driven by a 27-year-old North Port woman.
Kauffman, 28, was killed. The North Port woman was seriously injured.
Kaufmann’s fiancee, Jeff Jones, is suddenly a single dad. And let’s not forget the North Port woman who is dealing with injuries and probably the loss of a car.
Jones is facing financial issues along with how to care for two young children and still work full-time. He and Kauffman had managed their schedules around the boys so one could always be home with them. Kauffman handled the bills and most everything was in her name, Jones said. One son has a disability that Social Security helped with but Kauffman said it has been difficult for him to fill out paperwork to transfer the funds with offices closed.
The family has set up a Gofundme account (gofundme.com/f/costs-or-arrangements-amp-for-cortneys-boys) to help with the memorial, rent, daycare and expenses.
Kauffman’s death comes just a few days after a North Port woman lost her home and pets in a fire.
Janet Underwood was at work when she learned her North Port home was ablaze. It was Wednesday afternoon and as she hurried home she pondered the fate of her three cats and dog.
Fire crews were unable to save her home or cats but they did save the dog, which was found inside the home, pretty much lifeless.
Underwood was also thankful that firefighters saved a box that contained her mother’s ashes.
Underwood has returned to the charred remains of her home several times, hoping to see one or more of her cats. The remains of only one cat were found. She’s had little luck.
Now, Underwood, who had two children living with her, is faced with filing insurance and dealing with rebuilding her home while she still makes mortgage payments. Her biggest challenge right now is finding a place to rent that she can afford.
She said she needs a three-bedroom home for her and her children and she has been unable to find anything less than $1,500 a month — not a surprise in Southwest Florida.
Police officers are trying to raise money, possibly through their association, to at least pay a deposit on a rental. A neighbor and friend, Kelly Simms, is taking curbside donations and started a Golfundme account in Underwood’s name.
Simms said Underwood, a registered nurse, has dedicated her life to her children and she deserves help to recover from the sudden loss of everything they own.
A dead mom and a family with no place to live. The need is obvious.
Maybe with Christmas so near and a day of thanks still resonating with so many, an outpouring of love and aid can ease the pain and circumstances these families face.
