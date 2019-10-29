It’s any parent’s nightmare.
Devin Jacob Federly, 14, was out with his friends, riding his bike. He was enjoying life like any young teen.
Trying to cross State Avenue at its intersection with Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte, he was struck and killed by a silver pickup truck. He may have never seen it coming.
The truck driver cannot claim innocence as he circled around not once but twice to verify what he had done. He never stopped. He didn’t offer assistance to the teen lying in the street with his friends stunned and calling for help.
Florida Highway Patrol has exhausted almost 50 tips it has received on the Feb. 6, 2016 hit-and-run, according to a WINK News story. They need help to find and charge the driver.
According to police reports, the truck was believed to be a 2003 to 2006 silver Chevy Silverado. It’s quite likely that by now the truck has changed hands. But someone may remember the owner back in 2016.
There is a cash reward of up to $3,000 to solve the case.
Someone knows who killed young Devin Jacob Federly. His parents still yearn to hear his voice, to give him a hug. Any chance of seeing him grow into a man was stolen from them.
If you have any information, call FHP at 239-344-1730 or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.
