Months after Hurricane Ian ravaged South West Florida, Venice Theatre largely remains in recovery mode.
It probably suffered more damage from the storm than any other public building in the area. Certainly the damage was more visible, due to the destruction of the fly loft, which opened the main stage area up to the elements.
The devastation was widespread, however, affecting the Pinkerton Theatre in the main building as well as the Technical Arts Center next door.
Revenue was lost because scheduled shows couldn’t go on as there was nowhere to perform.
Fortunately, part of the Raymond Center could be quickly converted to a temporary 130-seat theater; other venues were available for concerts; and the Pinkerton Theater was brought back online in January.
But the remodeling of the Raymond Center into the theater’s education building had to be delayed while the main stage area is restored.
That work isn’t expected to be completed until next April or May, so the American Association of Community Theaters International Festival the theater had been set to host in June 2024 had to be postponed until 2026.
Plans are to make lemonade from these lemons, though.
Rebuilding gives the theater a chance to start from somewhat of a clean slate, so it wants to expand the backstage area, make the fly loft taller, upgrade technology and enhance safety, among other upgrades.
That’s where we come in. Our community theater needs the community’s help.
Here are some ways to contribute:
• Donate money, if you can. Donors have been very generous to date, and there is insurance money available, but the theater still needs about $4 million in order to get to its hoped-for “new normal.”
Donations are tax deductible and can be made in a lump sum or on a payment basis. Visit VeniceTheatre.org.
• Donate time. Venice Theatre is always looking for good volunteers for a variety of roles, and the legalities of getting city approval of its rebuilding plans present a new opportunity to pitch in.
The taller fly loft will require a rezoning of the property so that it’s all in the city’s Downtown Edge District, as well as a height exception that would be permitted by the change.
The theater also needs to amend its site-and-development plan because the footprint of the building is projected to change.
The Planning Commission would need to approve all those proposals, with City Council approval required for the rezoning and height exception. Public hearings will be held on each one.
The first hearing, on the rezoning application, is scheduled for the May 2 Planning Commission meeting. Show up and express your support for it, either during audience participation or, preferably, during the hearing.
An even easier alternative is to email the commissioners to urge them to recommend that Council approve the application. You can do that through the city’s website, VeniceGov.com.
Make a note to do it again when the matter is on the Council’s agenda, possibly as soon as May 9, and when hearings are scheduled on the other applications.
The play’s the thing, as William Shakespeare wrote in “Hamlet,” but a play without a playhouse isn’t much of a thing. Let’s get ours back to full strength as soon as possible.
