It was recognition perhaps long overdue.
Nelda Thompson, with a nod to her late husband Jim, was honored recently for the couple’s work to restore the Hermitage on Manasota Beach.
Thompson will be the first to tell you she didn’t do it alone. There was assistance, both financially and personally, from people like Tom Dignam and Leslie Edwards. But it was the Thompsons who organized, pushed and executed the plan to take some abandoned buildings on the beach and turn them into an artist’s retreat.
The idea bloomed in the 1990s as the weather-worn buildings making up the Hermitage were threatened by neglect. A group of Englewood residents, gathered by Nelda and Jim according to a story by Elaine Allen-Emrich, worked and raised money to convert the old buildings into a retreat that would host some of the nation’s most talented writers, musicians and other artists over the years.
Friends and admirers of the Hermitage decided it was time to give Thompson, an 83-year-old real estate broker, her due.
They literally placed Thompson on a throne, lit sparklers, played music and shared a video for those in attendance that highlighted people involved with the Hermitage praising the effort to restore it and Thompson for her leadership role.
The whole affair preceded the Artful Lobster annual fundraiser headed up by Edwards and the Hermitage board. The event drew 200 or more guests who bought lobster and helped raise money to continue the Hermitage’s work.
Thompson, by all accounts, had a grand time at the event. But, in the end, she said it was others as much or more than her that should be recognized.
We’re thankful for all those who have made the Hermitage what it is today. And we’re thankful for people like Jim and Nelda Thompson who take the initiative to kick start such important projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.