OUR POSITION: June is June Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, a good time to stop and consider how to help or better understand those with this terrible disease and a time to donate to research.

We hear it often.

Of all the diseases, including cancer, people often fear Alzheimer’s the most. They don’t want to forget their loved ones. They don’t want to finish their life in a fog.

Without a doubt, it is a terrible disease and an awful way for people to finish their life.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the fight to find a cure. A drug that showed promise is available but there have been problems including getting insurance companies to pay for it.

Without a sure-fire cure there are things we can do to help ease the plight of those with Alzheimer’s, according to a press release from the association.


• An Alzheimer’s diagnosis is life-changing, but those who suffer from the disease will tell you to remember they are the same person and they want to be active as long as possible.

• Trying to communicate with an Alzheimer’s patient can be frustrating. Most victims prefer you speak with them directly and try to talk to them.

• It is important to remember younger people can be stricken, especially with early onset Alzheimer’s so it is imperative to be checked out if there are any red flags in a person’s actions.

• Understand the person’s words and actions are not them. And, as the disease gets worse, there will be a wide range of disease-related behaviors, including anxiety, aggression and confusion.

For more information on Alzheimer’s Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments