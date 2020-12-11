The holiday season is meant to bring cheer, happiness and an escape from the winter doldrums — even more so in this year of the pandemic.
But celebrations, albeit small ones this year, can be quickly ruined if drivers don’t stay alert and take extra precautions.
Traffic on our roads is picking up as our winter visitors return. And it’s not unusual to partake in alcohol during the holidays. Those are two good reasons to drive more carefully — or not drive at all.
Consider the tragic events that have unfolded in the area in just the past month:
• A young mother was killed in a head-on collision on River Road on Nov. 29. Cortney Kauffman died 5:20 a.m. that day, when she and another motorist collided near Center Road
• A 21-year-old Cape Coral woman died after a Port Charlotte driver crashed into her sedan Nov. 13 on U.S. 41 south of Punta Gorda. The Port Charlotte man’s pickup crashed head-on into the Cape Coral woman’s sedan. She died on the scene.
• Englewood teen Spencer Stephens was stuck and killed alongside I-75 near Palmetto on Nov. 29 while returning to college in Tampa.
• A November crash in Hardee County involving a Venice man driving a tractor-trailer killed a teenager.
• A 76-year-old North Port driver died in a single-vehicle fatal crash at Gillot Boulevard and State Road 776 in Gulf Cove shortly after 1 p.m. Nov. 14.
And families are still mourning an Aug. 4 crash on Interstate 75 in Collier County that killed a 16-year-old Venice boy. A 16-year-old girl and another 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries; a third 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old driver both received minor injuries.
Slow down. Pay attention. Protect your life and the lives of others.
