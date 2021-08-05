OUR POSITION: Kudos to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition for paying off the debt on its headquarters.
It must be nice to be able to just send out some letters and, in a little more than three months, get more than $200,000 back in the mail.
Actually the money probably did not come back in the mail, but the good people who administer the funds and run the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition were able to bank that money — along with a $200,000 match — to pay off their final outstanding debt recently. The money will pay off what was owed on the administrative building, which also houses a kitchen and dining room that provide daily meals to the homeless.
The matching funds, according to Tina Figliuolo, director of community relations and development, are made possible through long-time supporter Pat Moran Family Foundation.
“We started the campaign last year but had to shut down because of the pandemic. We started over again in March this year,” said Figliuolo. “And we did it. No golf tournament, nothing like that. We just sent out letters to our volunteers and stakeholders. Our supporters are more than generous”
By paying off the mortgage, the coalition will be able to spend another $44,000 a year on services.
Those services include temporary housing for up to 52 people — and it is full almost every night. The nonprofit helped more than 100,000 people last year with meals, clothing, housing and other necessities.
“People know us. They know the need,” Figliuolo said. “And, they believe in our mission.”
The mission, of course, is to get as many people as possible out of the woods and off the streets and into homes. That has always been a huge challenge — made even greater with the explosion of prices for homes and the cost of rents.
“We really don’t want to be a shelter,” Figliuolo said. “We want to put people into homes. But right now rents are skyrocketing.”
It’s only because of a special relationship with landlords that the coalition is able to help as many as it does. Figliuolo said rents that are normally $1,200 a month for a two-bedroom unit are now $2,200 or more. Much of the money the coalition uses to help with rents is based on fair market prices and that equates to about $1,400 a month. The coalition is unable now to pay the extra money needed to cover today’s high rents.
The lack of affordable housing or rents has led to a full shelter. Right now those staying in the shelter include five families with 12 children.
Figliuolo said volunteers and staff members — including those associated with their partners at Jesus Loves You ministry — regularly go into the woods to look for homeless and keep track of their needs. She said they are currently seeing people from neighboring counties and people who have just moved to the area, some from out of state.
The impact the Homeless Coalition has had on easing the challenges and problems homeless people face has been incredible.
We’re pleased there are so many faithful supporters. Thanks to all those who helped pay off the debt and who spend so much time and money trying to put a roof over the heads of the homeless.
