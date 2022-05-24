OUR POSITION: Congratulations to all the 2022 high school graduates. You’ve more than earned that diploma.
High school graduations in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have wrapped up, releasing hundreds of wide-eyed teens to explore their options for the future. Many are headed to college, a bunch to technical training or trade schools and another bunch will begin filling all those job openings we have.
Most of us likely can look back on high school graduations with a touch of nostalgia and, hopefully, some cherished memories.
The current graduating classes had to navigate some unchartered waters however, experiencing an upheaval in their lives like few others have ever had to deal with. We’re talking Covid-19.
Around the middle of March, 2020 — March 13 to be exact, in Charlotte County at least — the pandemic was spreading so fast that superintendents and school boards called for schools to be shut down. Education, at least for a while, would be relegated to virtual teaching, online.
It was a huge adjustment for students and teachers. And, when they did return to classrooms, the debate over whether students should wear masks was a huge distraction. A tough stand by school districts, convinced they had to protect the students and faculties, led to loud and sometimes verbally abusive attacks by parents who did not believe in masks — and some who did not even believe in Covid-19.
The challenges of that period — which lasted almost two full school years — were not lost on this year’s graduating class.
Port Charlotte High graduate Xavier Gauthier, speaking at that school’s graduation ceremony, called this past school year “the first normal year since they were freshmen.”
North Port High senior Bertis Sample also acknowledged the pandemic’s impact.
“We hit an iceberg with Covid, but we pulled through the rocky waters and stayed afloat,” Sample said. “We learned that our struggles help define us.”
It has indeed been a rocky road for these graduating seniors.
But life can be equally challenging and, we hope, dealing with the pandemic and the controversy about it likely made these students stronger.
All signs point to the opinion these seniors never gave up. The worked hard. They dealt with virtual learning as best they could. They continued their pursuits of athletics, college scholarships and community service.
And now graduates, you have an open road ahead. There will be tough choices to make, but they’ll be your choices.
We’ll leave you with two quotes that we hope will help you figure out the next years of your life and how best to use them.
The first is from the man who put magic and fun together to create a playground for America.
“All dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney.
And, finally, from someone who faced challenges that few of us can imagine, yet she remained optimistic and sent a message to all those who came after her.
“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” — Anne Frank.
Don’t wait another day to begin using your talent to make this a better world for everyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.