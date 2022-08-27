Established in 1951, Venice’s hospital operated independently for 44 years, until 1995, when its board, seeing financial hazards on the horizon, sold it to the Sisters of Bon Secours.
It was sold again in 2004 and yet again in 2014, acquiring a new name with each transaction.
Gossipers have had it sold several more times in recent years, thinking it was going to be the next facility to be divested by parent company Community Health Systems, which has been struggling to return to profitability.
But through the passage of time and the changes in ownership, real and rumored, it was always there on The Rialto, ready to help with minor and major medical problems and everything in between.
Shutting the doors never seemed a possibility — not even when a sewage pipe break was mishandled; or reinfection rates brought a Medicare penalty; or safety grades tumbled, along with public confidence. (They’re now back to an “A.”)
But that’s what’s going to happen in less than a month. The facility known variously as Venice Hospital/Bon Secours Venice Hospital/Venice Regional Medical Center/Venice Regional Bayfront Health/ShorePoint Health Venice will soon be a large, empty building with an uncertain future.
We’re not privy to the management decisions made over the years by the owners and administrators, but from the outside it seems this outcome should have been avoidable.
The opening of a Venice facility in November by Sarasota Memorial Hospital was certainly a hammer blow, compounded by its recent announcement that it will, at last, be building one in North Port.
And no doubt the pandemic played financial havoc in a number of ways. ShorePoint isn’t the first hospital not to have been able to weather that storm.
We can’t, however, resist the temptation to play a game of “What if …?”
What if, in 1995, the hospital’s board had accepted an offer from SMH to buy it? There was one, but it was rejected even though it was a little higher than the Sisters’.
At the time, the religious order was considered to be a better match, Gulf Area Medical Programs Inc. Board Member Dick Beebe said in an interview years ago.
But the Sisters didn’t keep a promise to provide obstetrics because in part it would have required offering a full range of gynecological services — including abortion, which was anathema to the Catholic order.
It stopped offering in-patient psychiatric care, and it’s never had a pediatrics unit.
The principle basis for SMH getting approval of its Venice facility even though there were sufficient hospital beds in the district was that it would be providing services the existing hospital didn’t. If SMH had taken it over in 1995, perhaps … .
Or perhaps if the Sisters had sold to another nonprofit owner instead of for-profit Health Management Associates, or HMA had sold to someone other than CHS … .
SMH was interested again when it was looking to expand into Venice more recently, but CHS wasn’t. Bring in SMH then instead of having it build a competing facility and … ?
How much did CHS spend fighting SMH and pushing for its own new hospital, only to drop the project? How much has gone into the renovations it embarked on instead of building a new hospital, only to shutter the facility?
Maybe things wouldn’t have panned out anyway. No one can tell the future.
But actually, to an extent we can.
Hundreds of hospital employees have to find another job, a disruption in their lives even if they’re immediately hired.
Doctors will consider relocating, to be closer to whatever hospital they have privileges at.
Ambulances from some areas will have a longer travel time and are more likely to get diverted, with only one ER in the area.
And health care won’t be the only thing to suffer.
Obviously, the decision is CHS’, and the company is concerned with its own well-being, not the Venice area’s. But we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a negative impact on the ShorePoint affiliates still here.
Soon, all we’ll have left of the hospital is its history, our memories … and the nagging feeling that it could still be open.
