OUR POSITION: Venice is now due for two new hospitals. Next up, at last: North Port.
South Sarasota County is due to gain two new, state-of-the-art hospitals in the next few years. None in the city of North Port, the region’s largest city.
That’s a bewildering circumstance that could be and should be corrected as soon as possible.
On Tuesday, the Sarasota County Commission approved land use changes that will allow Venice Regional Bayfront Health to move from its 67-year-old building on the island to a new, 210-bed facility off Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.
Approval came amid vigorous opposition from neighboring residents, who felt the large, multi-story hospital was incompatible and would exacerbate traffic congestion. Commissioner Nancy Detert argued the development would unduly strain the county’s road budget, which is undeniable.
Detert – Venice-North Port district representative – voted against the land use change that would allow the hospital. She was alone, though. It passed 4-1, and the project now has the green light. Community Health Systems Inc., which operates Venice Bayfront, estimates project costs of $220 million. Construction is expected to take about three years.
Overall, despite traffic issues, this is a positive development. The new Jacaranda hospital should help Venice Bayfront overcome quality-control questions that have damaged its reputation. It should revitalize the hospital, which is a vital health care provider and a major employer. It should also extend Venice Bayfront’s reach farther south into an under-served area.
Venice Bayfront soon will face direct competition from Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, which is due to build a 90-bed hospital on Laurel Road near I-75. That is two miles up the interstate from the Jacaranda interstate exit. The move into this area will significantly extend the southern reach of Sarasota Memorial, a public hospital. Healthy competition should be good for consumers; it may lower costs.
Those are all positives, and we can all look forward to the new service from both.
However, the scramble for Venice-area business also highlights the paucity of service in North Port, which remains without the in-patient care it deserves and needs. As it now stands, the city of 67,000 is the largest city in Florida without its own hospital. That situation only becomes more unacceptable as the city’s growth continues.
If nothing else, that does seem more obvious now. Detert mentioned it repeatedly during the Venice hospital hearing. She also challenged Venice hospital officials, which drew a pledge from Venice Bayfront CEO Karen Fordham to push corporate owners to consider a companion hospital in North Port.
We’ll see. And we hope to see concrete action plans beyond the talk.
It should be that North Port becomes more attractive to hospital systems as its population surges. After so many years begging for service, the city might find itself in demand. It’s the logical step for hospital systems looking to expand.
Also most logical is that the void gets filled by Sarasota Memorial, which already operates a large, free-standing emergency room with second-floor medical offices in the city off Toledo Blade Boulevard. SMH is a public hospital with a board elected by county voters. Taxpayers in North Port already contribute more than $2 million a year to support the system.
SMH and Venice Bayfront will be busy with their new facilities in the next few years. But for them – or for another chain — this is the time to focus on the possibilities of future service in a city of, what?, 80,000, 90,000 or 100,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.