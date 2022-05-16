OUR POSITION: Area hospitals earn better than passing grades from the national health watchdog group Leapfrog.
With maybe a couple of exceptions, we should feel good about grades our hospitals earned from the national Leapfrog health assessment.
Leapfrog is a watchdog group that grades how well hospitals protect patients from medical mistakes and sends them home healthy so they don’t have to return. Grades for about 3,000 hospitals nationwide are posted twice a year.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital earned an ‘A’ hospital safety grade for the 20th straight time. That’s is quite an accomplishment for the small Sarasota County hospital which has seen tremendous growth and medical improvements in the last decade.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, in Sarasota, maintained the ‘A’ grade it has earned consecutively since 2016. ShorePoint Health Venice also earned an ‘A’ grade — following ‘A’ grades for the spring and fall of 2021.
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte earned a ‘B’ grade — keeping the grade it earned in the fall of 2021.
ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda each earned a ‘C’ grade.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, earned a ‘B’ grade — falling from all ‘A’ grades earned since 2019. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center received a ‘B’ grade. It earned an ‘A’ in the fall of 2021 and a ‘B’ in the spring of 2021.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia did not participate in any of the questions, according to Leapfrog.
Obviously, we’d like to see all our hospitals earn an ‘A’ grade. The scrutiny they are under during the Leapfrog study can be intense and, in the past, some hospital executives have cited how a small infraction can bring a grade down even though they offer quality care.
We salute our high-scoring hospitals. Good health care is essential for our quality of life.
