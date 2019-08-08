OUR POSITION: The Palm Port housing complex would bring another 126 affordable apartments to North Port.
Longtime North Porters will remember — likely without fond feelings — the old Riley Chase affordable/low-income housing development on Panacea Boulevard. The place had a lousy reputation.
For instance, from a 2013 post on the ApartmentRatings website: “This place is the worst!”
That sours the public on the idea of lower-income or affordable housing — despite the fact the guidelines and structure of affordable housing funding has changed.
Riley Chase, for one, is now the Lakes at North Port, a “community of luxury apartments” that provides an “atmosphere that residents are proud to call home,” according to its website. When its tax-credit designation finally sunsetted, the place went more upscale. But what about the families who needed lower-cost housing?
Every bit helps, not only in North Port but throughout coastal Southwest Florida, where the demand for seasonal and second homes can easily stretch the market beyond the reach of working families. It’s a huge problem, made more difficult by negative memories that no longer match reality.
As a recent story by Sun staff writer Tom Harmening noted, those perceptions may be muddying the reception to a new proposal for affordable housing in North Port. We hope not.
“There is a lot of misunderstanding out there,” said Nicole Galehouse, the city’s planning manager. Today’s projects “are nice, attractive and desirable.”
Also badly needed for working families struggling to find decent apartments in a hot real estate market.
North Port is working on it. The state recently granted Florida Low Income Housing Tax Credits for Palm Port, an affordable housing project proposed for 8.44 acres off Price Boulevard not far from Toledo Blade Boulevard. North Port officials recently announced they would contribute $50,000 as an incentive.
Palm Port would have six buildings, each two or three stories high, with 126 apartments. Most would be two- or three-bedroom units.
This would be the second affordable housing complex in the city built by Southport Development Inc., which opened the 128-unit Grande Court at North Port Apartments in 2005 off U.S. 41 near Dallas White Park. Apartments in that complex range from $741 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,073 for a three-bedroom apartment. That’s relatively reasonable in a city where more than 38% of all renters pay 30% or more of their monthly income on housing.
Key to the project are the requirements for eligibility. 90% of the apartments will be for families with incomes below $32,812, which is 60% of the median income here. 10% must be left aside for families who make 33% of the median, or $18,046 a year.
Developers who take advantage of this state/federal tax credit program are required provide apartments at these levels for 15-20 years. Afterward, they revert to market rate, as happened at Riley Chase.
It’s a fair arrangement that gives incentives, in the form of tax credits and grants, to private companies that provide something serving the public good — decent apartments that working people can afford to live in. If anything, we need more.
