OUR POSITION: The bad news gets depressing and boring so we want to point out some positive news from the past week.
Are you tired of reading about new records being set for COVID-19 infections in Florida and frustrated by political sniping?
We thought readers might want to focus on some good news for at least one day.
For instance, we reported this week that the Englewood Elks Lodge Post 2378 has reopened after being closed for months due to COVID-19. Englewood’s largest clubhouse is open to the public for lunch, dinner and dancing for members and guests.
“With 22,000 square feet, we have room for 600, so we are allowed 300 in our building,” Exalted Ruler Carolyn Sutherland told the Sun’s Elaine Allen-Emrich. “We have 6-foot distancing tape on the floor ... we want to keep our members, guests, volunteers and employees safe and healthy.”
The lodge, at 401 N. Indiana Ave., serves lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
And how about the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club managing to provide 1,200 masks for two elementary schools in Charlotte County School District.
Lois LaVasseur sent out a request to the club’s membership and to the Rotonda Mask Makers for help with the project. The Englewood Sunshine Quilt Guild got word of the need and offered to sew 1,000 masks.
“As of June 30, we received donations of money, fabric, elastic and time and we have washed, ironed, cut and pre-packaged 1,200 masks that will be sewn by the Rotonda Mask Makers and the Englewood Sunshine Quilt Guild,” Mary Ann Zipp, spokesperson for the group, told the Sun.
“As a result of this plan and a Community Partnership, 600 masks each will be delivered to Myakka River Elementary School and Vineland Elementary School for the start of the school year on Aug. 10,” she said.
We know you’re tired of the word COVID-19, but there is good news about the virus. It seems area hospitals have been able to refine treatment of the disease and are now able to get a handle on it more quickly when a patient is admitted, according to a story by the Sun’s Anne Easker.
Dr. Paul Chupka, chief medical officer of Englewood Community Hospital, says patients are more likely to be treated with a combination of convalescent plasma and the experimental drug remdesivir. Both treatments have shown the ability to reduce symptoms.
All HCA hospitals, which locally include Englewood Community Hospital, Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, are participating in the convalescent plasma study, which is led by Mayo Clinic.
And, if you drive a lot, you were surely interested to find out the Punta Gorda metro area — which includes all of Charlotte County — has the least-expensive gas in Florida at an average of $2.04 a gallon for regular. At least that was the case on Monday, according to the latest AAA Auto Club report.
We can also be thankful for the people who worked to put on graduations for students at Lemon Bay High, North Port High, Port Charlotte High and Charlotte High schools. Students were able to walk across a stage, no audience admitted, and have their photo taken with their parents or guardians. Not quite like the real thing but it was a great gesture thanks to a lot of work by people who care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.