OUR POSITION: Sarasota and Charlotte counties are busting at the seams with developments and projections of tens of thousands of new homes in the next decade. It that a good thing, or a bad thing?
It’s not difficult to see homes and apartment complexes going up in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Construction seems to be going on everywhere.
And at the same time, people are complaining about too much building. Residents were up in arms over plans to increase density for a complex on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor. They protested loudly enough that the builders pulled the application a week or so ago.
“We moved here for the peace and quiet and because it wasn’t crowded and traffic wasn’t bad.”
That comment could have come from any one of hundreds of people we have heard from over the past few years. They say “don’t ruin my paradise.”
But there is no stopping growth. It’s coming and recent dialogue with county officials just confirmed how fast and furious construction it is about to get.
Sarasota County Commission, on Sept. 8, approved amendments to the comprehensive plan that would allow part of the 9,959-acre Hi Hat Ranch to be developed as a village instead of a hamlet. That would allow construction of more than 13,000 homes. Couple that with the already-approved development along River Road that will allow 9,000 homes to be built and you can see where all this is going.
While much of that development won’t take place for a decade or two, both Sarasota and Charlotte county commissions might want to take a close look at the big picture and just how many homes, apartments and retail centers we can accommodate and maintain a high quality of life.
Sarasota County officials believe they have the ability to add more than 205,000 homes. That’s about three times the number of homes there are in Charlotte County now.
Shaun Cullinan, planning and zoning official for Charlotte County, said there are 76,921 single family homes already built. That number seems small but it’s not taking into account all the apartments, condominiums and manufactured home parks.
But that number swells every day.
Cullinan said builders have applied for 3,177 single family home building permits this year already. With West Port expanding and the rate of construction in Babcock Ranch, we will see big numbers continue in 2022.
In an email, Cullinan said Charlotte County is only about 30% built out now. While most would say it seems much more crowded than that, there are a number of vacant lots scattered throughout the Port Charlotte/Murdock area and lots of land ripe for development east of Interstate 75.
“The majority of our homes and development are west of I-75, and our agricultural lands have density, but a vast majority have density which has been certified off,” Cullinan said in his email. “We have numerous 1920s era land boom plats out east, but being outside our urban service area, we have tried to direct the growth west of I-75 for ease of providing services.”
While it may be hard to grasp, Charlotte County’s population is expected to be around 217,000 in 2050. Yet, that number would be only 46% of the capacity of the county’s build-out potential, according to Cullinan. An estimated population cap would be more than 470,000 residents.
If that makes you uneasy, don’t fret. That is not expected to occur until 2200. We won’t have to deal with it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.