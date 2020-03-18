OUR POSITION: People who are hoarding supplies because of the coronavirus are doing a disservice to their neighbors.
Panic buying is sweeping the nation and Southwest Florida appears to be no exception.
Need hand sanitizer? Good luck.
Plastic gloves? They are in short supply.
Toilet paper? Hold on while we stop laughing.
The fear and anxiety over the spread of the caronavirus has spurred shoppers to stock up like it was Armageddon. Think two hurricanes headed to Florida just days apart.
We have one word for people who are playing this game. Stop.
We have been told by the president of the United States and CEOs of retailers there is no shortage of products. The problem is people buying way more than they need.
It’s easy to understand the anxiety and fear associated with this pandemic that no one saw coming. Maybe your business will shut down and you’ll be home with no income. Stocking up now would keep you supplied. Or, perhaps you fear you will get the virus and be quarantined.
We understand the concerns.
But, how much toilet paper do you need? Why would people suddenly need more toilet paper than normal or paper towels or any one of a dozen or so products that we can’t find on grocery shelves?
We have been assured by grocers that there is no shortage of products. The supply chain has been stressed, it is difficult not to see that. But makers of products are still making the same amount they always have. It’s just being purchased in huge quantities.
Toilet paper seems to be at the top of everyone’s list. Why?
According to an article in TIME, when it comes to stocking up, different basics offer differing options. “If people did not find the food that they wanted, they could buy other food,” says psychologist Baruch Fischhoff, professor in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University. “For toilet paper, there are no substitutes.”
The need to hoard the one product for which there is no alternative is only exacerbated, he adds, by the fact that it is not clear when the possible shortages will end. America’s late-to-the-party response to the COVID-19 pandemic means shoppers have not been “given assurances that the supply chain issues would be managed in due course.”
Or, in short, we may not have faith in the grocery store CEOs and others who tell us not to worry. But we must be sympathetic to our neighbors. How about those who are physically challenged and can’t easy get to the grocery store? What about those who work long hours and don’t have time to check out the grocery aisles four times a day to see if a delivery has been made?
We’re hearing crazy stories of hoarding — and it does not always pay off.
TIME magazine’s Discover wrote of a man with a knife robbing a store in Hong Kong and leaving with 600 rolls of toilet paper — worth about $130.
The need for toilet paper is so bad in Australia, according to Discover, that a coffee shop there is accepting toilet paper as cash.
Let’s be considerate of our fellow man. Buy a two-week supply of what you need. Go back in a week or two and we promise — if people quit hoarding — you can buy what you need. That’s how capitalism works.
